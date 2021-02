UnitedHealth says CEO leaves and sends shares

Text size



Andrew Witty has headed Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, since early 2018.



The health giant



UnitedHealth Group



said he had appointed a top executive as his new CEO, with his departing CEO after more than three years. UnitedHealth



(ticker: UNH) Shares were down 1.1% when the market opened on Thursday. The



S&P 500



was up 0.3%. The company said David Wichmann, the current CEO, will retire after having held the position since September 2017. He will be replaced by Andrew Witty, who has been CEO of the UnitedHealth Optum subsidiary since March 2018 and chairman of UnitedHealth since November. , 2019. Witty took time off from the company for much of 2020 to work on the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 response. In a brief note Thursday, BMO Capital Markets analyst Matt Borsch said Wichmann’s departure was unexpected and the stock would likely trade lower in response to the news. In the absence of an explanation or an identifiable catalyst, investors are likely to react negatively to even the uncertainty, as this was not expected, Borsch wrote. Still, the news comes shortly after a fourth-quarter earnings report that beat Wall Street expectations, and in which the company reaffirmed the 2021 financial guidance it released a month earlier. Jefferies Healthcare trading desk analyst Jared Holz noted that the rest of the leadership team is still in place. I wouldn’t expect stocks to move a lot with the update and still see UNH as a consensus choice for those investing in the health insurance complex, he wrote. It’s been a busy week for CEO transitions at large US companies.



Amazon



(AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday he would step down, and



Merck



(MRK) CEO Kenneth Frazier announced his departure on Thursday. I am deeply honored to help guide one of the most important organizations in healthcare, where our responsibility is to flawlessly execute and realize our potential every day, Witty said in a statement Shares of UnitedHealth are down 4.5% so far this year, but up 14.5% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading at 18.3 times expected earnings over the next twelve months, above its 5-year average of 17.2 times. Of the 25 analysts tracked by FactSet who cover the stock, 19 rate it as a buy or overweight, while six rate it as an expectation. Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at [email protected]

