Layoff subsidy sparks cautious optimism for U.S. labor market

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell further last week, suggesting the job market was stabilizing as authorities began to ease pandemic-related restrictions on businesses.

Despite signs that layoffs are declining, the Department of Labor’s Weekly Unemployment Claims Report on Thursday showed that at least 17.8 million Americans were on benefits as of mid-January, indicating that unemployment of long term was probably setting in. This could spur pressure from President Joe Bidens to get the US Congress to pass his $ 1.9 trillion recovery plan.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told ABC Good Morning America that the massive stimulus package was needed to overcome the economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s too early to predict this will start a sharp reversal of excruciatingly high layoffs, said Robert Frick, a business economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. Another cycle of stimulation is important.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 33,000 to 779,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended Jan. 30. It was the third consecutive weekly decline. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 830,000 candidates for the last week.

Unadjusted claims fell from 23,525 to 816,247 last week. Including a government-funded program for the self-employed, small workers and others who do not qualify for regular state unemployment programs, 1.165 million people filed claims last week, up from 1.243 million during the period. previous.

Claims remain above their peak of 665,000 during the Great Recession of 2007-2009, but well below the record 6.867 million last March when the pandemic hit the United States.

Part of the increase in claims reflects people who reapplied for benefits after the government renewed an unemployment supplement of $ 300 in late December through March 14 as part of a case relief program pandemic worth nearly $ 900 billion.

The drop in new claims over the past few weeks adds to evidence that the worst months for the job market may very well be behind us, said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wall Street stocks were trading higher. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mostly lower.

GRANT UPDATES

Although January was the worst month since the start of the pandemic, the decline in economic activity stabilized in the second half of the month amid signs of a peak in the recent coronavirus wave.

Data from Homebase, a payroll planning and tracking company, showed its measure of employees at work stabilized in the last two weeks of January, interrupting the decline seen from December through January.

Other data on Thursday from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that planned job cuts announced by US-based employers rose only 3.3% to 79,552 in January .

The compensation claims report also showed that the number of people receiving benefits after a first week of aid fell from 193,000 to 4.592 million during the week ended Jan. 23. in the first week of 2021.

Claims data for the past few weeks have no bearing on Fridays, the closely watched employment report for January, as it falls outside of the investigation period, which was in the middle of the month. Still, signs of stability from other labor market measures support expectations that hiring rebounded in January after the economy shed jobs in December for the first time in eight months.

Hopes that the economy had created jobs last month were boosted by reports on Wednesday showing rebounds in private payrolls and employment in the service industry in January. A poll this week also showed manufacturers hired more workers in January.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, payrolls probably increased by 50,000 jobs in January after falling by 140,000 in December. Following the rather optimistic reports, Goldman Sachs raised its forecast of the wage bill from 75,000 to 200,000.

But some economists are bracing for a second straight month of job losses in January. Last week’s Conference Board survey showed that consumer perceptions of labor market conditions deteriorated further last month.

The economy recovered 12.5 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April. The Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday that employment will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

Economists were not disturbed by a separate Labor Department report Thursday showing worker productivity fell at an annualized rate of 4.8% in the fourth quarter. This was the sharpest rate of decline since the second quarter of 1981 and followed a 5.1% rate of expansion in the third quarter. The pandemic has caused wild fluctuations in productivity.

This drop came after very strong productivity growth in the middle of the quarters of the year, and we believe the pandemic has led to a shift in economic activity away from some low productivity sectors, which has led to a strengthening of productivity growth due to part of the noise. in quarterly readings, said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.