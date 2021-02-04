Last mile from Lancaster County to close; mid-April finale slated for Willow Street location | Local company





Half a century after Kmart opened its first Lancaster County store, the besieged retailer announced plans to close its last. The last day for Kmart in Lancaster County will be in mid-April, when Willow Streets Kendig Square store closes, ending the local race for a retailer that has become famous for its in-store blue light specials, but who has struggled in recent years to increase competition and the rise of online shopping. It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we have to announce that our store will be closing mid-April 2021. We are more than grateful to all of our loyal customers over the years in our community of Willow Street, the Willow Street Kmart published on its Facebook page. We would like to thank the past and present associates for all their dedication and hard work over the years. We are here to serve you throughout our liquidation process. Our final sale begins today, February 4, 2021, according to the post. The Willow Street store is one of at least 13 Sears stores and seven Kmart stores that will close in mid-April, according to Transformco, a company formed in 2019 to acquire Sears Holding Co., which operated the two stores. The latest store closings will leave about 30 Kmart and 36 Sears stores in the United States, according to a recent Forbes estimate. Kmart in Lancaster County Kmart opened its first county store on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township in 1970 (although the company operated stores in Lancaster Mall and downtown Lancaster under its old name, SS Kresge.) Then came stores in East Lampeter Township in 1977, the Borough of Ephrata in 1982 and three in 1992 in Willow Street, West Hempfield and Elizabethtown. All six survived the company’s filing for bankruptcy in 2002 and the closure of some 600 stores. In 2005, Kmart merged with Sears under the umbrella of Sears Holding Co., believing that the merger would allow the company to fend off competition from fast-growing discounters like Walmart and Target. But the new business continued to struggle in a changing retail landscape, leading to more store closings and then bankruptcy in 2018, which sparked another wave of store closings. The first Sears Holdings store to drop here was the East Lampeter Kmart, which went dark in May 2015. The Manheim Township store closed in March 2017. The Ephrata store closed in early 2020 and the West Hempfield Township store closed. closed this summer.

