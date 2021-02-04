Wall Street extends recent gains amid bullish earnings and economic data





(Reuters) – US stocks were higher on Thursday, extending recent gains after another batch of bullish gains and data suggesting the labor market may stabilize. FILE PHOTO: Traders wearing masks work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, May 26, 2020. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo Hopes of further progress on a pandemic relief package also boosted the market. Democrats in the U.S. Senate were ready on Thursday to take a first step toward the ultimate passage of President Joe Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal. The labor departments report showed 779,000 Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, fewer than 812,000 the week before, as authorities began to ease pandemic-related restrictions on businesses . Governments are expected to watch closely and the full monthly employment report, due Friday, also shows an addition of 50,000 jobs in January after a sharp drop in December. There is vaccine news, the economics are a little better, profits have been pretty good across the board, and there is still talk of a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package. So all of these things are good for Wall Street, and that’s why the market continues to recover, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. The Dow and S&P 500 were on track for a fourth straight day of gains. Major indexes rebounded strongly this week, too, as a recent social media-driven buying spree appeared to stagnate following a bout of market volatility last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276.65 points, or 0.9%, to 31,000.25, the S&P 500 gained 32.95 points, or 0.86%, to 3,863.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 119.62 points, or 0.88%, at 13,730.16. Video game retailer GameStop Corp fell 36.3%, while movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc slipped 20.0% as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she and regulators of Financial markets needed to fully understand what had happened during the recent retail frenzy before taking any action. Stronger-than-expected results so far in the fourth quarter have pushed expectations higher, and S&P 500 companies are on track to post earnings growth for the quarter instead of declining as originally expected. A surge in online shopping spurred by a pandemic over the holiday season has helped e-commerce company eBay Inc and payment platform PayPal Holdings Inc achieve best quarterly revenue estimates. Rising issues outnumbered falling issues on the NYSE by a ratio of 2.32 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 2.61 to 1 favored the advancers. The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52 week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 224 new highs and 2 new lows. Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Diane Craft

