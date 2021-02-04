A busy day for biotechnology IPOs

Biotechnology Sana



(ticker: SANA), which had Thursday’s biggest IPO, saw its shares rise 54% from the offer price. The action opened at $ 35 and peaked at $ 38.45. It recently traded at $ 36.41, up almost 47%.

The Seattle-based company on Wednesday night increased the size of its deal, which was priced above its expected range. Sana had originally planned to offer 15 million shares of $ 20 to $ 23, but increased its deal to 22 million shares from $ 23 to $ 24 on February 3. raising $ 587.5 million after selling 23.5 million shares at $ 25 each.



Morgan stanley,



Goldman Sachs,



JP Morgan,



and BofA Securities are the underwriters of the transaction.

Founded in 2018, Sana develops cell engineering platforms that use gene and cell therapy for the treatments of cancer, diabetes and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, among others. All Sanas product candidates are in preclinical development, but the company plans to file multiple investigational new drug (IND) applications in 2022 and 2023, according to a prospectus.

Steve Harr, founder and CEO of Sanas, was previously CFO of Juno Therapeutics, which was sold to Celgene in 2018 for $ 9 billion.



Bristol-Myers Squibb



(BMY) thereafter bought Celgene for $ 74 billion in 2019. Harr is expected to hold an almost 5% stake in Sana after the IPO. Sana has raised $ 705.5 million in funding, including $ 435.6 million in a round of series B in June.

Yet Sana has yet to generate any income and the losses have increased. The company reported $ 172.1 million in losses for the nine months ended September 30, compared to $ 87.7 million in losses for the same period in 2019, a flyer said. Sana has 240 full-time employees.

Sensei Biotherapeutics



(Ticker: SNSE) also started trading on Thursday, with shares rising more than 39% from the offer price. The stock opened at $ 24.70 and hit a high of $ 26.50. It recently changed hands to $ 22.15.

Sensei raised $ 133 million on Thursday after increasing the size of its offer and prices above its range. The company sold seven million shares at $ 19 each, compared to the 5.9 million shares at $ 16 to $ 18 that it had planned to offer.



Citigroup,



Piper Sandler and Berenberg are underwriters in the transaction.

Sensei is developing next-generation therapies to treat cancer. Sensei is conducting a phase 1/2 clinical trial in 30 patients for its lead product candidate, SNS-301, which aims to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Sensei is not profitable and the losses have increased. The company reported a loss of nearly $ 15 million for the nine months ended September 30, compared to a loss of $ 10 million for the same period in 2019, a flyer said. Like Sana, the company did not generate any income. Sensei, however, received a paycheck protection program loan of $ 567,000 in May, the prospectus says. The company had 24 full-time employees as of September 30.

Landos Biopharma



(LABP) made its stock market debut on Thursday with dismal results. The stock opened at $ 13, below its offer price of $ 16, and hit a high of $ 14.80. Shares recently changed hands to $ 13.60, down 15.2%, making the IPO a broken deal.

Late Wednesday, Landos raised $ 100 million after selling 6.25 million shares at $ 16, the midpoint of its $ 15 to $ 17 price range. JP Morgan, Jefferies and SVB Leerink are the underwriters of the transaction.

Landos develops oral therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate, BT-11, is aimed at treating mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. BT-11 has completed the induction phase of a Phase 2 clinical trial, the prospectus says.

Landos’ losses widened to $ 18.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, from nearly $ 10 million for the same period in 2019, a flyer said. The Blacksburg, Va. Company did not generate any revenue. It has 33 employees.

Atotech (ATC), the only non-biotech to debut on Thursday, saw its shares rise more than 7%. The stock opened at $ 17 and hit a high of $ 18.23. Shares recently changed hands to $ 17.67, up almost 4%.

Atotech raised $ 498 million on Wednesday night after reducing the size of its deal and prices below its expected range. The company sold 29,268,000 shares at $ 17 each, compared to the 34.15 million shares at $ 19 to $ 22 that it had planned to offer. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and JP Morgan are the underwriters of the transaction.

Atotech is a chemical technology company that provides equipment, services and software used by customers in the automotive, construction products, heavy machinery and household accessories industries. The UK company’s products and services are found in several end markets: Atotech’s surface finish and electronics are used by the automotive industry, while its communications applications are used by smartphones and in cloud computing. , for example.

Atotech is profitable, although net income fell 55% to $ 11.1 million for the three months ended September 30, a flyer said. That’s a decrease of $ 24.7 million in profit for the same period in 2019. Revenue fell 6% to $ 325.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Atotech has around 4,000 employees worldwide and plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to pay off nearly $ 2.2 billion in debt. Carlyle Group (CG) acquired Atotech for $ 3.2 billion in 2016 from Total. Carlyle will own nearly 75% of the company after the IPO.

Write to [email protected]