Two Buffalo men indicted for allegedly defrauding paycheck protection program





BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) The U.S. Attorney’s Office says two Buffalo men have been charged with allegedly defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program. A federal grand jury released an indictment on Thursday indicting Larry Jordan, 42, and Sutukh El, 38, also known as Curtis Jordan, with conspiracy of bank and bank fraud, bank fraud and transaction with property of criminal origin. Officials say the two brothers were involved in a scheme to file fraudulent loan applications requesting nearly $ 7 million in PPP loans from the Small Business Association under the CARES Act. The brothers are said to have stolen more than $ 600,000 that was intended to help businesses and employees crippled by the pandemic, said US Attorney James P. Kennedy. Their greed in the face of a national crisis rightly sent them to federal court under indictment. We will investigate and charge anyone who seeks to use Federal Emergency Aid in an attempt to get rich quick. Officials say the brothers conspired to submit at least eight fraudulent loan applications in an attempt to secure nearly $ 7 million for their company, 5 Stems Inc. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that after receiving confirmation that a loan application had been approved, the following text messages were exchanged between the two: We’re really set to take over the world, and Wow, we love Fake Rich. Jordan replied: We don’t even have to start paying back for 2 years, and or just show what they ask us to show. Another text from Sutukh El said: Well be in the billions by then anyway, and definitely show what needs to be shown and write that down (expletive)! Officials say the fraudulent loan applications were supported by false documents and the brothers are accused of using the loan money to pay for their personal expenses. Over $ 400,000 of the $ 600,000 they got was seized. Larry Jordan and Sutukh El were arraigned Thursday and released under certain conditions, the charges carry a maximum of 30 years in prison and a fine of $ 1 million.







