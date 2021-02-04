Rapid home test could be key to reopening, Atlanta doctor says





Work in progress to find out if FDA approved rapid tests work on coronavirus variants

ATLANTA testing remains one of the key tools to control the spread of COVID-19. Doctors at Emory Healthcare and Atlanta Children’s Health Care see the promise of a newly approved rapid home test. The Food and drug administration implemented a emergency use authorization for the Ellume rapid home test in December. According to the FDA, this is the first completely at-home, over-the-counter diagnostic test approved by the agency. The US Department of Defense has entered into an almost $ 232 million deal with the Australian company to deliver approximately 8 million tests to America. Dr Wilbur Lam, Emory’s pediatric hematologist and biomedical engineer in the children’s health sector of Atlanta and Emory, was part of the Emory University research team that oversaw the testing and development of the new rapid test for antigen. He said groundbreaking research was funded by the National Institutes of Health, as a member of Fast diagnostics acceleration Program (RADx). Lam said testing is essential to tackle the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 and its reopening. “I think we’re all trying to figure this out with as many stakeholders as you can imagine,” Lam said. “Not just communities, but businesses, schools, there are a lot of people at the table.” RELATED: United States Awards $ 231 Million Contract for Home Coronavirus Testing The test works with an auto-nasal swab. The sample is run along a surface with reactive molecules and detects fragments of novel coronavirus proteins from a nasal swab sample. The test has been shown to work in people as young as 2 years old according to the FDA. The test uses a smartphone app that can send results to a lab and send them back within 15 to 20 minutes of receiving a sample. Lam said production is still increasing, but he pointed to federal funding that would help build the Ellume first manufacturing plant in the United States When completed, the company estimated that the plant would produce more than half a million tests per day. RELATED: FDA Allows Use of Over-the-Counter Home Test for COVID-19 In one American clinical study, the Ellume COVID-19 home test correctly identified 96% of positive samples and 100% of negative samples in people with symptoms. In people without symptoms, the test correctly identified 91% of positive samples and 96% of negative samples. According to its website, the FDA has cleared more than 225 diagnostic kits for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including the Ellume rapid home test. Lam said two to three similar tests are being researched and may be marketed this year. The doctor said the measures of the COVID-19 test are being tested extensively. Healthcare professionals began researching the Ellume test in June, with virologists testing vials for coronavirus, pathologists using banks made up of patient samples, and conventional people wanting to be enrolled in the study. Lam said there is potential for human error with rapid home tests, and he recommends following up with PCR or antigen testing if a positive result is obtained. Lam said Ellume was in talks with CVS to make the rapid home test widely available for retail. The suggested retail price has been estimated to be around $ 30. Lam said the timing of the rapid home test release could not have been better as vaccine rollouts continue across the country. “The two coincide,” Lam said. “As we know, vaccines aren’t perfect. Variants keep popping up, and we’re working to find out if rapid home tests also work with variants.” Lam envisioned a series of different tests to be rolled out in the coming months, as healthcare workers continue to determine how often people should take the test at home.

