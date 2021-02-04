Possible partnership between Kia and Apple, folks at West Point hope initial reports are correct





WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) Rumors are circulating in West Point right now after several reports that a new Apple-branded car could be made at the Georgia Kia manufacturing plant. When two companies like Apple and Kia are close to a possible deal, the locals are the last to know. Apple and Kia are not commenting on published reports that the two companies are on the verge of reaching a deal to make an autonomous electric vehicle at West Point. And Governor Brian Kemps’s office, who would likely be a party to any deal, says this: Kias’ commitment to excellence and strong partnership with the state only strengthens Georgia’s status as a leader in technology, innovation and manufacturing. Others speak and hope. Knowing the area and knowing the locals, we obviously wouldn’t know right away, but hopefully ink will be signed on those papers, ”said Ben Hamilton, owner of Johnny’s New York Style Pizza. And it’s starting to sound a bit like the 2005 that preceded Kia’s announcement. Whispers. Nothing concrete. West Point Mayor Steve Tramel says he doesn’t know anything. I’ll find out around the same time as you, ”Tramell said. And that’s how these mega-seals work. I saw the rumors. Hope they are true, ”Tramell said. “I don’t know if they are or not. All we can do is hope it happens here in our community. There is no better place to build a car than West Point, Georgia. Johnny’s New York Style Pizza opened in West Point right after Kia. Hamilton knows it could mean more dough Have it produced at West Point, ”Hamilton. “I can’t imagine the possibilities. Job creation, sustainability for the future. We’re just excited.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos