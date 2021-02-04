Connect with us

Ford announces quarterly loss of more than $ 2 billion, increases investment in electric vehicles

Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss, but the stock traded higher as Wall Street focused on automakers switching to autonomous and electric vehicles.

said it lost $ 2.8 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter, compared to a loss of $ 1.7 billion, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter last year. Sales fell to $ 36 billion from $ 39.7 billion a year ago.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Ford to issue a GAAP and an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $ 36.8 billion.

Ford said it has increased its commitment to invest in growth, planning to spend more than $ 22 billion on electric vehicles and $ 7 billion on autonomous vehicles. The investment in electric vehicles is almost double an earlier allocation, the company said.

Ford’s transformation is underway, as is our leadership in the electric vehicle revolution and the development of autonomous driving, chief executive Jim Farley said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter, Ford began selling the all-electric Mustang, Bronco Sport and the 2021 F-150 pickup in the United States. These vehicles, along with the return of the Ford Bronco this summer, are expected to contribute significantly to results. of 2021, the company said.

We are accelerating all of our plans by breaking down constraints, increasing battery capacity, improving costs and making more EVs part of our product cycle plan, said Farley.

Earlier Thursday, the company said it was cutting production on its F-150 pickup truck, its biggest silver generator and the No.1 vehicle sold in the United States for consecutive decades, due to a shortage semiconductors.

In the earnings release later Thursday, Ford said the global semiconductor shortage is creating uncertainty in several industries and will impact Fords 2021 operating results.

Ford avoided giving details, saying it was premature to try to assess what uptime would mean for our year-round performance. Current supplier estimates point to a 10-20% loss of our production expected in the first quarter, said CFO John Lawler.

Ford is on track to earn $ 8 billion to $ 9 billion in adjusted EBIT in 2021 and generate $ 3.5 billion to $ 4.5 billion in adjusted free cash flow, Lawler said.

In Thursday’s previous statement, Ford said it would cut F-150 production at a Detroit-area plant from next week to just one shift, instead of three. Another F-150 plant will run two of its three shifts next week. Both factories are expected to return to their regular 24-hour hours on February 15.

Ford shares have gained around 24% in the past 12 months, compared to around 17% for the S&P 500 SPX index,
+ 1.09%.

