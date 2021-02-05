Snap Stock drops after disruption warning in 2021





Text size



Aleksandrmarko86 / Dreamstime



Break



The upper and lower lines of s for the fourth quarter beat Wall Street expectations on Thursday. But executives said 2021 would be a tumultuous year after a hiatus in advertising spending in January and technological changes that



Apple



plans to implement. The Snap stock (ticker: SNAP) slipped 7.7% in the extended session. The shares fell 1.6% during regular trading to close at $ 58.31. Break reported a fourth quarter net loss of $ 113.1 million, or 8 cents per share, compared to a loss of $ 240.7 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago. Adjusted for stock compensation, among other things, profit was 9 cents per share. Wall Street had forecast adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share. The company said sales rose 62% to $ 911.3 billion, from $ 560.9 million a year ago. The consensus estimate for revenue was $ 856.1 million. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every night of the week, we highlight the resulting market news and explain what matters tomorrow. We delivered our first full year of adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] profitability and, as we look to the future, we are excited to leverage our investments in augmented reality, mapping and content to drive our continued growth, said CEO Evan Spiegel. EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure. In prepared remarks, executives attributed the gains to the company’s growth outside of the United States and improvements it made to its advertising technology. Commercial director Jeremi Gorman said direct advertising has remained stable throughout the year. Snaps’ daily membership rose to 265 million, well above the consensus forecast of 257.9 million. The coming quarter, however, can be more of a challenge. In prepared remarks, CFO Derek Anderson said Snap experienced a period of hiatus in the first two weeks of January due to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. An undisclosed number of brands halted advertising during this time. Similar to



Facebook



s (FB), Anderson warned Snap investors of an upcoming technology change to the Apples Mobile Operating System (AAPL) that could hurt ad targeting. Anderson said the long-term impact of technological changes was unclear. Apple has said its adjustment will help protect customer privacy, an argument Facebook said is not genuine. Despite the setbacks at the start of the year, Spiegel said Snap expects to make further strides in profitability and grow its revenue by more than 46%, the amount of Snap’s sales growth. last year. The company expects sales of $ 720 million to $ 740 million in the first quarter. Analysts modeled an adjusted first quarter loss of 2 cents per share on sales of $ 705.1 million. Write to Max A. Cherney at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos