Twitter moves more computing from its data centers to Google Cloud

Twitter is expanding its use of Google Cloud, moving more of its IT infrastructure from its own data centers to the cloud platform and using more Googles data tools to enable more of its employees to innovate. Google said the two were taking their relationship from a few years to a new level on Thursday. Related: Twitter will use AWS to fuel user flows “As Twitter continues to grow, we are excited to partner with Google for cutting-edge technology innovation in data and machine learning,” Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal said in a statement. Twitter is one of the most important applications of the growing hybrid multi-cloud approach to technical infrastructure. It keeps some of its infrastructure on-premises, while using different cloud providers for their specific capabilities from which it can benefit the most. Related: How Twitter reduced its Hadoop clusters and their power consumption Last year, the social network signed a cloud deal with AWS to use Amazon’s cloud infrastructure to serve its deadlines to users around the world. The purpose of the deal was to improve user performance by broadcasting the timelines from data centers closer to where more people live, Agrawal said at the time. In the latest Google Cloud deal, Twitter will shift its analytics, data processing and machine learning workloads offline to the Googles cloud. It will adopt Googles’ data tools including BigQuery, Dataflow, Cloud Bigtable and machine learning tools (the announcement did not specify which). The goal is to give Twitter employees who aren’t data scientists or engineers the ability to query its vast data treasure using SQL. These things have traditionally been done by technical staff who have developed large custom processing jobs, the company said. Twitter engineers considered moving its entire infrastructure to the cloud about five years ago and decided that such a move would be too disruptive. So they agreed on a more targeted approach, moving only the parts that would benefit most from the cloud’s capabilities. In a deal announced in 2018, Twitter moved two of the four types of Hadoop clusters it operates to Google Cloud: cold storage clusters and ad-hoc clusters, those that occasionally perform one-off analytics, Joep Rottinghuis , director of engineering at Twitter, writes in a blog post. Now, Twitter is moving a third category of Hadoop clusters, its compute clusters, which run regularly scheduled production jobs and have dedicated capacity. This leaves only the fourth category of Hadoop Twitter clusters operating in the company’s (effectively leased) data centers. These are real-time clusters, which are the first point of arrival for user-generated data when they tweet, re-tweet, comment, like, share, and block each other.







