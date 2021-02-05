Ford posts loss of $ 1.3 billion for 2020

In a year marked by coronavirus-dampened sales and historic production disruptions, Ford Motor Co. on Thursday recorded its first full-year loss since the Great Recession and predicted more headwinds would occur. due to a global shortage of microchips that will now hit its most profitable vehicles.

Auto maker Dearborn reported a loss of $ 1.3 billion on 2020 revenue of $ 127.1 billion and a net loss of $ 2.8 billion on revenue of $ 36 billion in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Blue Oval has announced that it will increase its planned investments in electric and autonomous vehicles by more than $ 22. and $ 7 billion, respectively, until 2025.

Ford’s transformation is underway, as is our leadership in the electric vehicle revolution and the development of autonomous driving, CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. Now allocated a combined capital of $ 29 billion and enormous talent to these two areas, and brought customers high volume connected electric SUVs, commercial vans and pickup trucks. “

Ford’s increased engagement follows heels of rival Crosstown Recent from General Motors Co. pledges to phase out gasoline and diesel engines by 2035 and become carbon neutral by 2040. In November, GM said it would increase spending on electric vehicles and electric vehicles by 35% to $ 27 billion dollars until 2025, and at the same time have 30 new electric vehicles in the world.

Ford can’t just talk about the game, ”said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, adding that GM’s announcements put pressure on Ford to match its aggression on electric vehicles. It is an ocean large enough for more than a few boats.

“There are going to be a lot of success stories with EVs, and also a lot of failures,” he said. “But there is a window of opportunity here and I think Ford [doesn’t] want to be in the shadow of GM when it comes to EV racing.

Ford shares closed up 1.53% at $ 11.37 at the close of the market, minutes before the automaker released its financial data. Shares rose after hours of trading after the report.

In the fourth quarter, Ford began delivering its first all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, along with its new Bronco Sport SUV and the redesigned 2021 F-150, with production now being held back by the shortage of microchips.

The car manufacturerreported Wednesday its sales of new vehicles in the United States fell 8.3% to 143,578 units in January, compared with the same month in 2020. Strong sales of SUVs and trucks to retail customers, however, pushed up sales in the United States. retail for the month of 5.5%.

Industry analysts have pointed to high-margin truck sales as a lifeline for Detroit automakers as they mount a recovery in the early days of the pandemic.

Trucks have been a bright spot for Ford for most of 2020: their popularity and profitability have helped soften the blows of the pandemic that would otherwise have been harder to bounce back, ”said Jessica Caldwell, Executive Director from the Insights for Auto Information, Edmunds. .com Inc. website.

“But,” she added, “Ford hit the road in the fourth quarter as it took on the challenge of upgrading its F-150 lines to the 2021 model year while trying to recover from shortages supply caused by the pandemic plant shutdowns, and GM was able to rush in and take advantage of the situation to steal a truck share.

“Going forward, things are unlikely to be much easier for Ford’s inventory issues. The current chip shortage poses a significant threat of further production downturns for the entire industry.

In the fourth quarter, Ford generated adjusted free cash flow of $ 1.9 billion. He ended the year with $ 31 billion in cash and total liquidity of almost $ 47 billion. In North America, profit before tax increased 53% to $ 1.1 billion in the fourth quarter. In Europe, Ford posted pre-tax profit of $ 414 million.

The automaker has lost money in other parts of the world where it operates, although it noted that it has made improvements in all of those areas.

Shortage of chips

CFO John Lawler predicts the automaker is on track to earn between $ 8 billion and $ 9 billion in adjusted pre-tax profits this year. The main caveat: how is the global microchip shortage going. The shortage of components powering the automated and electronic functions of vehicles could lead to a production loss of 10% to 20% in the first quarter.

If current estimates were projected into the first half of the year, Lawler said the shortage could result in significant headwinds for companies that could result in an adjusted pre-tax profit loss of between $ 1 billion and $ 2.5 billion. dollars this year.

Our team works with suppliers around the clock to optimize constrained supply and minimize the impact on profits, while prioritizing customer orders, new vehicle launches and compliance with CO2 emissions regulations, a he said in a press release.

Ford plans to provide an update on the matter when it releases its first quarter 2021 results on April 28. In the meantime, Lawler said the automaker would seek to “maximize profitability” by allocating its limited supply of chips to high margin vehicles.

The automaker confirmed Thursday that the shortage is impacting production of the F-150, Ford’s largest and most profitable vehicle. The two factories where the F-150s are built, the Dearborn and Kansas City truck assemblies will operate with small crews next week.

In a note, Nick Shields, senior analyst at investment research firm Third Bridge Group, said F-150 production would be “something to watch out for as we go along. [2021]”The loss of production expected for the first quarter” would be very problematic to say the least, “he said.

EV / AV engagement

The automaker, though still in what Farley describes as the “first leg” of the transition to electric vehicles, has signaled plans to compete by electrifying its most popular nameplates.

“We are accelerating all of our plans by breaking down constraints, increasing battery capacity, improving costs, and integrating more EVs into our product cycle plan,” said Farley.

Ford has started delivering the Mustang Mach-E which Farleydub describes as “Tesla’s first credible mass market competitor”. An electric version of the Transit commercial van is slated for release later this year. And an electric version of the F-150 arrives in 2022. Meanwhile, Farley has said electric vehicles will be “fundamental” for the automaker’s luxury brand Lincoln.

“The majority of EV spending will be spent on expanding our portfolio of battery-electric vehicles,” Lawler said.

Even as he and Farley answered questions from analysts and reporters on Wall Street about what exactly EV spending will fund, they declined to comment on how many new nameplates might come, how much EV volume is expected or when. new battery electric offers.

Leaders have hinted that there may be more to come, however. Ford’s reflection on whether or not to build its own electric battery cells.

“The $ 22 billion does not include the potential for investing in the vertical integration of battery production by Ford or a joint venture,” Lawler said. “And as electric vehicles continue to quickly gain favor, especially with commercial customers, we want to be clear that we will not cede ground to anyone in key areas for Ford and where millions of customers rely on. us, and this is especially in our pick-up trucks, utility vehicles and SUVs.

“Our focus is on delivering must-have high-volume connected EVs now, not someday.

[email protected]

Twitter: @JGrzelewski

Editor Kalea Hall contributed.