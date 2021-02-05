MTA reopens Brooklyn subway entrances closed for 30 years





Hasina Rahim has a long commute from her job as a high school teacher in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, to her home in Ozone Park, Queens. Oh my gosh I’m so excited I don’t have to walk to Nostrand anymore, “she told NY1.” I just got out here, the B44 bus and the train station. Reopening the old entrances means Rahim and the other runners no longer have to walk a quarter-mile between the bus stop on Bedford Avenue and the other station entrances on Nostrand. What would you like to know The MTA reopened the Beford Avenue entrances at Nostrand Avenue station on lines A and C, after being closed for 30 years

In the 1970s and 80s, the MTA closed access points to reduce the areas police had to patrol when crime in the city reached record levels.

New entrances cut quarter-mile promenade between Bedford and Nostrand avenues These entrances were closed in 1991, as part of a system-wide closure of access points to reduce the areas police had to patrol when crime in the city reached record levels. Here at Nostrand Avenue station on lines A and C, the closures not only hampered runners, they created congestion at the remaining entrances. “It was a bit of a bottleneck, the entrances to Nostrand Avenue, they can get quite crowded due to the narrow stairs, so this new area here will definitely do a lot to help with the congestion,” said Diego Carvajal, a Bedford Stuyvesant. commuter. For years, the community has been pushing for the entrances to reopen. The clamor increased as ridership increased here, with around 17,500 people using the station every weekday before the pandemic. “It takes precious minutes on someone’s journey and when it makes the difference between catching a train and missing it, those time savings add up even more,” said Sarah Meyer, customer manager at NYC Transit. , during the official opening. As part of the reopening, the MTA improved lighting and installed surveillance cameras. Kathleen O’Reilly, head of the NYPD’s transit bureau, vows to keep the station and subway safe, after a wave of violent attacks on passengers. We deployed more officers, we went from plainclothes officers to uniform presence, platforms, trains and mezzanine, ”she said.

