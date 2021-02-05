Business
CVS deploys 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies in 11 states
CVS has announced that it will make its recently acquired 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to “eligible populations” at limited pharmacies in 11 states.
“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for delivering vaccines in a safe, convenient and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health. “This is especially true for underserved communities, which have been a priority for us throughout the pandemic.”
The drugstore chain said it was sourcing COVID-19 vaccines directly from the federal government “through the Pharmaceutical Partnership Program”, according to a company press release.
CVS also noted that nearly half of the company’s 10,000 stores across the country are located in areas listed in the Social Vulnerability Index as defined by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Several studies have found that the new coronavirus has disproportionately affected people of color in the United States. In late January, the Biden administration again stressed the importance of including “social vulnerability” in state immunization plans – with race, ethnicity and the rural-urban divide at the fore – and called for it is up to the States to identify the “pharmacy deserts” where getting shot in the arms is difficult.
The company will recruit pharmacy technicians and registered nurses to help administer the vaccines “giving CVS Pharmacy the capacity to deliver 20 to 25 million vaccines per month,” the statement said.
FILE – CVS Health Vaccine Efforts at The Reservoir long-term care facility on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Hartford, Connecticut.
State specific details (eligibility will be confirmed and communicated by States prior to deployment):
California: 81,900 doses
100 CVS stores
Connecticut: 6,800 doses
12 CVS stores
Hawaii: 4,400 doses
7 CVS stores
Maryland: 11,000 doses
18 CVS stores
Massachusetts: 21,600 doses
18 CVS stores
New Jersey: 19,900 doses
27 CVS stores
New York: 20,600 doses
32 CVS stores
Rhode Island: 3,400 doses
4 CVS stores
South Carolina: 15,300 doses
17 CVS stores
Texas: 38,000 doses
70 CVS stores
Virginia: 26,000 doses
28 CVS stores
The pharmacy also mentioned that it is working with Ohio and Indiana to provide additional vaccines to residents, which is a separate operation from the “Federal Pharmaceutical Partnership Program but can operate simultaneously.”
So far, CVS has delivered the first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses to approximately 8,000 skilled nursing facilities and completed more than 60% of the second doses.
“The first doses in all long-term care facilities that have selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines – more than 40,000 in total – will be completed by mid-February,” according to CVS.
Meanwhile, coronavirus deaths in the United States topped 450,000 on Thursday, and daily deaths remain stubbornly high at more than 3,000 per day, despite the decline in infections and the arrival of several vaccines.
Infectious disease specialists expect deaths to start declining soon after new cases peak at the start of the year. New deaths from COVID-19 could decrease as early as next week, the new CDC director said.
What’s more, US scientists have detected more than 500 cases of a variant first identified in Britain and expect it to become the cause of most new infections in that country within weeks. Another disturbing variant linked to Brazil and a third find in South Africa were detected last week in the United States and are also expected to spread.
The British variant is more contagious and is considered more deadly than the original, while the South African variant can make vaccines a little less effective. The ultimate fear is that a variant resistant to existing vaccines and treatments could eventually emerge.
Experts believe that the current vaccines circulating around the world are sufficient to combat some of the newer variants, however, if the need arises, any of the mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer or Moderna, can be reorganized to protect against any mutation. viral strains.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
