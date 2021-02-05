Congressional report finds toxic heavy metals in certain baby foods

US Congressional investigators have found that certain baby foods contain dangerous levels of heavy metals that could “endanger infant neurodevelopment and long-term brain function,” according to one. report published Thursday by the subcommittee on economic policy and consumers.

Led by Democratic President Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee’s investigation found that major baby foods contained dangerous levels of inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury.

“Manufacturers of baby food occupy a special position of public trust. But consumers mistakenly believe that these companies would not sell unsafe products. The Subcommittee staff report found that these manufacturers knowingly sell baby food. babies containing high levels of toxic heavy metals, ”Krishnamoorthi wrote in a statement.

The committee requested internal documents and test results from seven of the largest baby food manufacturers in the United States – Gerber, Nurture Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Beech-Nut Nutrition, Campbell Soup Company, Walmart Inc. and Sprout Foods, Inc.

According to the report, Walmart, Campbell and Sprout Organic Foods “refused to cooperate” with the subcommittee investigation.

The investigation revealed significant levels of heavy toxic levels, which can lead to “a permanent decrease in IQ, decreased future economic productivity, and increased risk of future criminal and antisocial behavior in children.” Toxic heavy metals endanger infant neurodevelopment and long-term brain function, ”the report said.

The report indicates that the levels of results are several times higher than those authorized by the regulations in force for other products.

“For example, the Food and Drug Administration set the maximum allowable levels in bottled water at 10 ppb inorganic arsenic, 5 ppb lead and 5 ppb cadmium, and the Environmental Protection Agency capped the allowable level. of mercury in drinking water at 2 ppb. Test results for baby foods and their ingredients eclipse these levels: including results up to 91 times the level of arsenic, up to 177 times the level of lead, up to 69 times the level of cadmium and up to 5 times the mercury level, “read the report.

The subcommittee’s investigation also alleged that manufacturers were ignoring internal standards and continuing to sell products containing higher heavy metals.

“The subcommittee’s investigation found that manufacturers knowingly sell contaminated baby food to unsuspecting parents, despite the company’s internal testing results showing high levels of toxic heavy metals, and without any labels. ‘warning,’ added President Krishnamoorthi. “I look forward to the FDA’s careful regulation of these toxic heavy metals in baby foods, followed by strict compliance requirements and mandatory consumer labels.”

“Now is the time for the FDA to determine if there is a safe level of exposure for infants to inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury, to require manufacturers to meet those levels, and to inform consumers through labels, ”the report continues.

And, although the report found that the toxin levels exceeded FDA allowable levels, it is not clear whether these specific levels, although increased, could have adverse effects, if any, on the health of a child.

The FDA did not immediately respond to FOX TV’s request for comment.

Campbell Soup Company responded in a press release, saying the company “never refused anything” from them and assured the public that their products “are safe.”

“Heavy metals are found throughout the environment, including soil and water. Whether you grow your own produce in your backyard, buy fresh produce at a farmer’s market, or purchase a product from your retailer. preferred, these substances will be present in foods for Campbell is committed to minimizing environmental contaminants, including heavy metals in our products, and we will work with anyone to help set federal standards to ensure that babies are given the nourishment they need to support healthy growth in their early years, ”Campbell wrote.

Happy Family Organics (Nurture Inc.) has also released a statement defending the safety of their products.

“We can say with the utmost confidence that all Happy Family Organics products are safe for babies and toddlers and we pride ourselves on having the best testing protocols in our industry. We only sell products that have been rigorously tested and we do not have any products on the market with ranges of contaminants outside of the limits set by the FDA, ”Happy Family Organics wrote.

“We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of implementing strict quality standards to bring nutritious products to families. The safety, health and well-being of our little ones is, and always has been, an integral part of our DNA.

Hain Celestial Group Inc. responded that it was “disappointed” with the subcommittee’s report and that the data “does not reflect” their current practices.

“The report also incorrectly characterized a meeting with the FDA. Like any food producer, we meet with regulatory and oversight bodies to refine and update our policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our products. As science evolves, our standards and our practices, which is why we met with the FDA last year to discuss how to better refine these standards and practices, ”wrote Hair Celestial Group Inc.

“As a result of the meeting, we took several steps to reduce the levels of heavy metals in our finished products – including no longer using brown rice in our predominantly rice-based products, changing other ingredients, and performing additional testing. on the finished product before shipping. Meeting with the FDA did what the regulatory process is supposed to do: collaboratively drive improvements that benefit the consumer. “

A similar survey in 2019 found that 95% of baby foods tested contained one or more toxic chemicals.

The report, commissioned by Healthy Babies Bright Futures, said tests had been done on 168 baby foods from leading food brands in the U.S. The survey found 95% were contaminated with one or more of four toxic heavy metals – arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury.

Gerber, Beech-nut and Walmart did not immediately respond to FOX TV’s request for comment.