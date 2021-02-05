G Squared Ascend I Inc.Announces $ 300 Million Initial Public Offering Price





CHICAGO, February 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / – G Squared Ascend I Inc. (“G Squared Ascend I” or the “Company”) has announced the price of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at the price of $ 10 per unit for the aggregate gross product of $ 300 million. The units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 5, 2021 under the symbol “GSQD.U”. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one fifth of a redeemable warrant. Each entire warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share at the price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Company expects its Class A common shares and warrants to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “GSQD” and “GSQD” .WS ”, respectively. UBS acts as the sole accounting manager of the initial public offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. GSquared Ascend I is a blank check company, also known as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company or SPAC, incorporated in Cayman Islands company exempted for the purposes of carrying out a merger, an exchange of shares, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. While G Squared Ascend I may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any line of business or industry, it intends to focus on opportunities that fall under six main megatrends: Software-as- a-Service, Online Marketplaces, Mobility 2.0 / Logistics, Fintech / Insurtech, New Age Media and / or sustainability. G Squared Ascend I was founded by Larry Aschebrook, who also founded G Squared Equity Management LP, as well as Ward davis, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. The public offer is made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the G Squared Ascend I prospectus can be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or from UBS Securities LLC, to the attention of: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by phone at 888-827-7275 or by e-mail at [email protected]. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on January 20, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About G Squared:

Our sponsor is a subsidiary of G Squared Equity Management LP (“G Squared”), an SEC registered investment adviser (“RIA”) and venture capital fund manager founded in 2011 by Larry Aschebrook. G Squared has 25 professionals in four offices, Chicago, San Francisco, Greenwich, and Zurich, Switzerland, and has deployed more than $ 2 billion of capital in multiple funds, separately managed accounts and co-investment vehicles focused on growth opportunities in the global technology sector. Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, particularly with respect to the Company’s initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds from such offering. There can be no assurance that the initial public offering will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering of the company. the company filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Contact:

Antonia Korduba

[email protected] SOURCE G Squared Ascend I Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos