Indian stocks hit record highs ahead of RBI rate decision





A broker laughs while talking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stockbroker in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade / Files BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian stocks hit all-time highs on Friday, ahead of a central bank move that could potentially leave interest rates at historically low levels as investors closely monitor the position of umbrella banks on the liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has reduced its main repo rate by 115 basis points since March 2020 to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, was to maintain its benchmark lending rate at 4% until ‘in at least 2023, according to a Reuters poll. The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state lenders, jumped more than 6%, shares of the State Bank of India jumped 10% to a record high. The lender posted a 7% drop in quarterly net income on Thursday, but beat analyst estimates. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 0.74% to 15,005.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to 50,979.82 at 3:50 a.m. GMT. Both indexes hit record highs early Friday. The benchmarks had also closed at record highs Thursday and were expected to end the week up 9%, spurred by optimism around the federal budget, which saw a host of measures to revive the pandemic-stricken economy. The pandemic is expected to trigger India’s biggest annual economic contraction in decades, and high inflation remains a cause for concern. Earlier this week, in the federal budget, India announced additional borrowing in the market and offered to double healthcare spending, recapitalize public sector banks and divest some public lenders, in a bid to support the economy.[L4N2K720O] Economists and market participants will listen attentively to the RBI’s comments on liquidity measures, as well as its forecast on growth and inflation. Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; edited by Uttaresh.V

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos