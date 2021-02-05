Martela Corporations Financial statements January 1 December 31 Helsinki Stock Exchange: MARAS

Sales and operating profit from January to December 2020 decreased compared to the previous year.

OctoberDecember 2020

Revenue amounted to 21.9 million euros (29.9), i.e. a variation of -26.5%

The result for the period is -2.2 million euros (0.6)

Operating profit by revenue was -10.0% (1.9%)

The result for the period is -2.1 million euros (0.5)

Earnings per share amount to -0.51 EUR (0.11)

JanuaryDecember 2020

Revenue amounted to 88.4 million euros (106.2), a variation of -16.8%

Operating profit amounted to -4.0 million euros (-2.0)

Operating profit by revenue was -4.5% (-1.9%)

The result for the period is -4.8 million euros (-2.5)

Earnings per share amounted to -1.16 EUR (-0.61)

Perspective

Outlook for 2021

The Martela Group expects its revenue and operating profit in 2021 to improve compared to the previous year. Traditionally, the Group’s operating profit accumulates during the second half of the year.



Key figures, millions of euros

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 10-12 10-12 % 1-12 1-12 % Returned 21.9 29.9 -26.5% 88.4 106.2 -16.8% Operational results -2.2 0.6 -4.0 -2.0 Operating results% -10.0% 1.9% -4.5% -1.9% Result before taxes -2.1 0.4 -4.8 -2.7 Result for the period -2.1 0.5 -4.8 -2.5 Profit / share, in euros -0.51 0.11 -1.16 -0.61 Return on investment % -29.7 8.4 -13.4 -6.4 Return on equity% -62.3 10.9 -35.7 -14.7 Equity ratio% 22.7 28.8 -21.2% Gear% 37.9 31.5 20.3%



Artti Aurasmaa, CEO:

Our revenues decreased 26.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. Fourth quarter revenue was € 21.9 million. Revenue has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic due to a prolonged drop in demand. Sales fell in all countries and the decline was particularly strong in Sweden and Norway. The turnover for the period January December decreased by 16.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues for the January December period amounted to 88.4 million euros.

New orders also continued to decline in the fourth quarter. Orders fell in all other regions except Norway and the Finnish public sector, where orders increased compared to the same period last year. We expect overall demand to remain at a lower level for the near future. The recovery in demand will depend heavily on the progression of the pandemic and how this will affect our customers’ decisions about returning to the work environment.

Our operating result decreased in the fourth quarter and stood at -2.2 million euros. The significant decrease in operating income in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year was impacted by -0.9 million euros due to the write-off of old IT systems and one-off expenses of -0.4 million euros related to the change of CEO of the company. In the fourth quarter, we continued the cost reduction initiatives launched in the spring of 2020 in order to adjust our cost base to match the decline in revenues. The operating result for the period January December decreased by 2.0 million euros compared to the same period last year. The operating result for January December was -4.0 million euros (-2.0).

The coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty it creates have had a negative impact on the market situation. It is still difficult to assess the impact of current circumstances on our sales in the short and medium term and on the evolution of our operating results. We have entered into cooperative negotiations to adjust our operations to current market conditions.

We believe that working environments will constantly change in the future. The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the process of changing the way we work. The office is just one of many places we work, and for some of us, the amount of remote work we do will increase for good. This will increase the demand for versatile workspaces and the need to invest in remote working conditions. We will continue, along with our customers, to be a pioneer in creating user-centric work environments, which will improve user experience, efficiency and innovation capabilities, and reduce overall costs.

Market situation

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Martela’s entire market environment, both in Scandinavia and in other countries. This particularly affected the commercial sector. The negative impact was smaller on the Finnish public sector than on the commercial sector, but competition increased and prices also fell in the public sector. At the moment, it is difficult to say what the short and medium term impacts will be on general market conditions and how long the uncertainty in the markets will persist.

Revenue and operating profit

Sales and results for October December 2020

Turnover for October December amounted to 21.9 million euros (29.9) and decreased by 26.5% compared to the previous year. Compared to the previous year, sales decreased in Norway by 62.3%, in Sweden by 59.7% and in other countries by 36.9%. Turnover fell by 15.3% in Finland.

The Group’s operating profit in October December was -2.2 million euros (0.6). the decrease in operating profit in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year was impacted by -0.9 million euros due to the write-off of old IT systems and one-off expenses of -0.4 million euros related to the change of CEO of the company.

The pre-tax profit for October-December was -2.1 million euros (0.4) and the net profit -2.1 million euros (0.5).

Sales and results for January December 2020

Turnover for January December was 88.4 million euros (106.2) and decreased by 16.8% compared to the previous year. Compared with the previous year, revenues fell in Sweden by 14.0% and in Norway by 51.6%. In Finland, sales fell by 13.0% and in the other countries by 32.5%.

The Group’s operating profit in January December was -4.0 million euros (-2.0). The pre-tax profit for January December was -4.8 million euros (-2.7) and the net profit -4.8 million euros (-2.5). the decrease in operating profit in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year was impacted by -0.9 million euros due to the write-off of old IT systems and one-off expenses of -0.4 million euros related to the change of CEO of the company.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE EXERCISE

Mikko Mkel, Head of the Innovation to Market organization and member of the management team, is heading for new challenges outside Martela and is leaving the company at the end of January. Artti Aurasmaa, CEO, will take an interim role to lead the Innovation to Market activity in addition to his CEO role. The change was announced in the stock exchange press release dated January 14, 2021.

Martela plans to restructure measures to improve operational efficiency and begins cooperation negotiations. This was announced in the stock exchange press releases of January 27, 2021.

No other significant event requiring notification has taken place since the January to December period, and operations have continued as planned.

SHORT-TERM RISKS

The primary risk to earnings performance relates to general economic uncertainty and the resulting effects on aggregate demand in the Martelas operating environment. The coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty it creates have had a negative impact on the market situation. Due to the project-oriented nature of the industry, forecasting short-term development is difficult under normal circumstances. This was further underscored by the general uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF RESULTS

The board of directors will propose to the general meeting that no dividend will be distributed for 2020.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 18, 2021. Notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published later in a separate press release.

REPORT

A briefing will not be held due to the current pandemic situation, but additional information can be requested by phone from CEO Artti Aurasmaa and CFO Kalle Lehtonen on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EET.

The annual report for 2020 will be published on the Martelas website in week 10/2021.

Martela Corporation

Board of directors

Artti Aurasmaa

CEO

Our strategic direction is defined by our Better Work mission and our vision of People-Centered Workplaces. Martela provides user-centric workplaces where users and their well-being are what matters most. We focus on the Nordic countries because, based on our culture and common open working needs, the Nordic countries are leaders in hybrid workplaces.