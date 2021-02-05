Kuaishou Rise to ByteDance Value Shows Wide IPO Window in Asia





The Kuaishou Technology app. Photographer: Roy Liu / Bloomberg Photographer: Roy Liu / Bloomberg Dazzling Kuaishou Technology its Hong Kong debut on Friday following an initial public offering of $ 5.4 billion sent a strong signal to other shortlist contenders waiting behind the scenes – that now is the perfect time to go public . China’s most popular short video service operator after Douyin from ByteDance Ltd. saw its shares nearly triple on Friday when it debuted, raising its valuation to $ 179 billion. This brings Kuaishou’s value closer to that last searched by TikTok owner, and far bigger rival, ByteDance. The startup’s debut marks a dramatic increase for the Chinese company from the 2020 price of $ 28.6 billion awarded to it by PitchBook. Kuaishou’s IPO pushed the total first sales of shares in Asia in January to $ 13.3 billion, the highest on record for the first month of the year in the region, data shows compiled by Bloomberg. This is because the world lists have also had a A record start to the year thanks to a surge in SPAC quotes, stocks hitting new highs and hordes of retail traders flocking to the markets. In addition to setting a precedent for ByteDance to take on Douyin and other public assets to capitalize on growing investor demand for short film companies, Kuaishou’s debut also paves the way for other candidates for listing. . Issuers, especially in the high tech arena, are likely to want to take advantage of the current welcoming market window to float around the city. A wave of Chinese companies listed in the US is also expected to continue the trend of secondary listings in Hong Kong. Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc. is among those working on a stock sale in the Asian financial hub that could raise at least $ 3.5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Video service Bilibili Inc., another rival of Kuaishou, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are also think about a secondary list in the city. Other contenders for a Hong Kong listing this year include the logistics unit of JD.com Inc., which is looking to raise around $ 5 billion in a Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year. Elsewhere in the region, beer maker Chang Thai drink Pcl announced Friday that it plans to list its brewery unit on the Singapore Stock Exchange, launching what may be the city-state’s largest IPO in a decade. Read more: Do you think 2020 has been hot for equity sales in Asia? 2021 could sizzle – With the help of Yang Brandon Sim Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

