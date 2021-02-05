Business
Major financial regulators believe markets are ‘resilient’, after Yellen meeting
Major financial regulators said on Thursday the market was “resilient” but agreed to study recent volatility and assess whether investors were being adequately protected.
The comments came after a meeting called by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss financial services issues after a host of online traders spurred GameStop’s prices, silver and other stocks and raw materials.
“Secretary Yellen believes it is imperative to maintain the integrity of these markets and ensure investor protection,” according to a Treasury Department statement.
In an initial test as she begins to grapple with the economic and pandemic crisis, Yellen called the meeting with heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Reserve to discuss the market situation, Treasury officials told NBC News.
In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday morning, Yellen said: We really need to make sure our financial markets are working properly, efficiently and investors are protected. We need to understand deeply what happened before we take action. But we are certainly examining these events carefully.
At the meeting, regulators “discussed market functionality and recent business practices in equity, commodity and related markets,” the Treasury Department said.
“Regulators believe the basic infrastructure has been resilient during high volatility and high transaction volume and agree on the importance for the SEC to release a timely review of events,” the statement continued. “In addition, the SEC and CFTC are examining whether business practices are consistent with protecting investors and a fair and efficient market.”
Shares of GameStop, the used video game retailer, have climbed to more than $ 480 in the past two weeks, before falling to $ 90. The prices of other so-called memes stocks have also risen, including the AMC movie chain and former cellphone giant Nokia. Several of the targeted companies had been sold heavily by hedge funds, which were then forced to buy back stocks to cover their positions as stocks rose, which only pushed prices up.
While some applauded the antics online, the episode revealed several actionable angles on the financial market that regulators are now forced to take seriously.
One of the catalysts for stock movements has been the users of the Robinhood commission-free mobile trading app. But during the surge in trading volume, the company last week limited purchases of GameStop and other hot stocks to a single share. This demand limitation has sparked outrage among users and caught the attention of regulators. The SEC said it closely scrutinizes any abusive activity and closely scrutinizes any business that restricts its customers.
Robinhood also raised eyebrows and questions because of the way he makes money. Instead of charging users per trade, brokers like Robinhood use market makers like Citadel Securities and Virtu to execute orders in exchange for something called payment for order flow. Established practice allows high speed trading companies to pay brokerage houses to execute trades by small investors. Critics say it can create potential conflicts of interest, while proponents say there is a need for fast deals at good prices for retail investors.
Citadel Securities has not ordered or compelled any brokerage firm to stop, suspend or limit trading or refuse to do business, “a company spokesperson told NBC News in a report. -mail. all market conditions.
The practice of paying for order flow was criticized last week, leading some companies to reassess their revenue streams. The investment app Public.com announced this week that it will no longer accept payment for the order flow in order to remove this conflict of interest from our business model. Instead, it will route all orders directly to the exchanges and ask customers to attach a tip to their trade orders to cover the cost.
Regulators and lawmakers are likely to take a close look at these issues and more in an attempt to catch up with new technological advances. In addition to Sec. The Yellen meeting, the House Financial Services Committee is holding a hearing Feb. 18 to address concerns. The CEO of Robinhood and the online trader who published the play that caused the frenzy were called to testify.
A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment.
Leticia Miranda and Charlie Herman contributed.
