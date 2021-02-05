Former Nike official accused by federal government of defrauding $ 1.5 million company





PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced Thursday that Errol Amorin Andam, 49, of Beaverton, a former chief marketing officer at Nike, Inc., has been charged with criminal reports of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements on a loan application as part of a scheme to defraud his former employer. From 2001 until his dismissal in 2018, Andam was reportedly employed by Nike at its headquarters in Beaverton. Most recently, Andam worked as a director in the company’s North American Retail Brand Marketing division, where he managed the design, construction and operation of pop-up retail locations, temporary Nike stores located nearby and suitable for sports competitions and other special events. in the USA In the summer of 2016, Andam recruited a childhood friend to set up a company to design and build the pop-up venues as an independent contractor for Nike. Andam used his authority as a manager at Nike to make sure his friends’ company consistently got the contracts for these jobs, officials said. Although he has no official role in his friends’ business, prosecutors said Andam took control of most of the company’s financial operations, handling financial accounts and issuing invoices to Nike. . To cover up his role in the scheme, they said Andam used an alter ego, Frank Little, to bill Nike and manage the company’s account under contract with Square, Inc., a provider of card processing services from California-based mobile credit. In 2016, Andam also renewed the lapsed registration of an Oregon-based Limited Liability Company (LLC) he owned so that he could use the defunct entity as a shell company to channel the diverted product. from Nike and his company of friends to accounts under his personal account. control. From September 2016, Andam arranged for credit card sales at various pop-up locations across the United States to be made through card readers associated with a Square account owned by his friends’ company. These products were transferred to Square in California and then to Andams LLC’s bank account in Oregon. Andam explained to Nike and his friend that the proceeds from these sales were credited against the total amount Nike owed his friends’ company. In truth, prosecutors said, Andam simply pocketed the product and, like Frank Little, billed Nike for the full cost of the contracted services. From September 2016 to December 2018, Andam is said to have embezzled and embezzled nearly $ 1.5 million in Nike products for his own use. In July 2018, Andam submitted a false financial statement from his LLC in support of a residential mortgage application. The financial statement was erroneously reflected as $ 194,000 revenue checks drawn on a bank account belonging to his friends’ business. Andam forged his friends ‘signatures on the check and withdrew much of that money without his friends’ knowledge, prosecutors said. Andam faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, fines of up to $ 4.5 million and five years of supervised release. He will be arrested on March 5 before an American magistrate. This matter is under investigation by the FBI and IRS. He is being sued by Ryan W. Bounds, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.

