Stockholm Stock Exchange 2020 Year-End Report: ZETA
Strong growth in EBITDA and TAR ends an eventful year
October December 2020
- Net sales decreased by 28.1% to SEK 102.7 (142.8) million
- SaaS revenues amounted to SEK 39.0 (40.0) million. At constant currencies, SaaS revenue increased by 3.3%
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 20.1 (21.2) million
- ARR amounted to SEK 160.3 million compared to SEK 156.6 million in the previous quarter. At constant exchange rates, ARR increased by 3.7%
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 11.2 (12.8) million
- Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.05 (0.07) and SEK 0.05 (0.07) respectively
January december 2020
- Net sales decreased by 15.4% to SEK 366.2 (433.0) million
- SaaS revenues amounted to SEK 155.2 (137.1) million. At constant exchange rates, SaaS revenue increased by 17.4%
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 38.5 (52.2) million
- Adjusted EBITDA for non-recurring items was SEK 55.0 (52.2) million
- The ARR amounted to SEK 160.3 (165.5) million. At constant exchange rates, ARR increased by 1.3%
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 3.7 (3.4) million
- Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK -0.63 (0.22) and SEK -0.63 (0.22) respectively
Highlights of the quarter
- ZetaDisplay in Norway has restarted deliveries of music management services to 527 to eleven convenience stores.
- ZetaDisplay has entered into a ten-year supply contract with SJ Norge, a subsidiary of SJ in Sweden.
- ZetaDisplay won the international AV award in the “Leisure and Hospitality” category for digital signage installations on the Hurtigruten expedition vessel.
- ZetaDisplay has launched its next-generation software platform for planning and delivering cloud-based content.
- The Extraordinary General Meeting of December 11 decided to issue a maximum of 500,000 warrants to Magari Venture A / S.
- ZetaDisplay has extended its digital signage solutions delivery agreement with Total in the Netherlands.
Highlights after the quarter
- ZetaDisplay expands its cloud-based digital signage software platform with Digital Out of Home functionality.
- Hans van’t Hoff has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO).
CEO Commentary
Strong growth in EBITDA and TAR ends an eventful year
A strong increase in profitability in the fourth quarter ends in 2020. The reorientation of the revenue mix towards SaaS revenues, a conscious focus on strategic priorities and good cost control raised EBITDA margin at 19.5%. SaaS revenues amounted to SEK 39.0 (40.0) million. At constant exchange rates, it represents an increase of 3.3%. ARR amounts to SEK 160.3 million, a 2.4% increase over the previous one trimester.
Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 102.7 (142.8) million, down 28.1% from the same quarter last year. Project sales were 38% lower than in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit decreased from SEK 12.8 million to SEK 61.4 (74.0) million. Gross margin increased to 59.8 (51.8)% due to a higher share of SaaS revenue. EBITDA for the period amounted to SEK 20.1 (21.2) million, a margin of 19.5 (14.8)%.
Since the spring, demand has been characterized by longer decision processes and cautious customers due to the pandemic. However, we continue to serve a stable clientele who, despite the circumstances, are investing in their digitalization journey.
Another fiscal year 2020
The management of the market effects induced by the pandemic characterized ZetaDisplay’s financial year 2020. The group’s management acted quickly in the spring against the expected effects of the pandemic and pushed for the harmonization, internationalization and scalability of operations. The new function-based organization served as a lever to drive strategic priorities. The stability of the clientele, the good financial situation of the Group and the effective control of costs have made it possible to continue investing in strategic priorities, in particular in the software and services offer.
For the full year, ZetaDisplay recorded sales of SEK 366.2 (433.0) million and SaaS revenue growth of 13.2%. EBITDA was SEK 38.5 (52.2) million, corresponding to 10.5 (12.1)%, adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITDA amounted to 55.0 (52.2 ) million SEK. The company’s financial goal for 2022 of achieving operating profit of SEK 100 million and SaaS revenue of SEK 200 million remains within reach.
The pandemic has accelerated the digitalization of society for both customers and consumers. Long-term trends are driving the demand for digital signage solutions, where the market expects the solutions to create even more business value. We are responding to demand through targeted investments in the software and service offerings. During the year a new software platform was launched and in early 2021 increased functionality in the area called Digital-Out-Of-Home was added. The higher customer demands for efficiency (ROI) are combined with the requirement to integrate the digital signage solution into the existing digital ecosystem (e.g. with POS, ERP and CRM systems).
Our delivery capacity has been strengthened during the year and prestigious awards such as the Digital Signage Award and the AV Award are recognition for our leadership position in the European market. During the year, the integration of Gauddi BV was also completed. The brand has developed in ZetaDisplay and the organization is a natural part of the Group’s operations. Hans van’t Hoff, originally from Gauddi, is also the new Chief Operations Officer of the Group.
2020 was also a difficult year for all Group employees. It is very gratifying to see that a rapid transition in routines and working methods has led to a consistently high delivery capacity. I am very proud and grateful for the extra effort in all units.
We look forward to a normalized daily life where daily social contact improves motivation, friendliness and engagement.
The Group’s strategy is characterized by growth, both organically and through acquisitions. We have previously found that our eyes are primarily focused on the DACH marketplace, which is geographically and strategically within reach.
Perspective
We anticipate a gradual normalization of demand in 2021. We are already seeing increased activity with continued investments in our customers’ digital ecosystems. Our customer base is intact and shows a stable trade flow. Our competitive position is strengthened as decisive investments in software, organization and concept development come to market. We believe that ZetaDisplay is very well positioned to take market share once demand normalizes.
In addition, digitalization in society is growing, where our solutions are at the heart of the change taking place in physical environments. We look forward to the new fiscal year with confidence.
Malm February 5, 2021
For Mandorf
President and CEO
This year-end report has not been reviewed by the company auditor and is a translation of the original Swedish year-end report which was formally approved by the board of directors.
This year-end report contains such information which ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is required to disclose under European market abuse regulations. The information was submitted, under the authority of Per Mandorf, for publication on February 5 at 8 a.m.
For more information, please contact:
Per Mandorf, President and CEO
Mobile phone: 0704-25 82 34
E-mail: [email protected]
Jacob Stjernflt, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile phone: 0768-75 41 77
E-mail: [email protected]
Daniel Oelker, CCO
Mobile phone: 0708-45 80 54
E-mail: [email protected]
Presentation for analysts, investors and media
CEO Per Mandorf and CFO Jacob Stjernflt present the year-end report in an audio broadcast on February 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Registration is done on the website https://financialhearings.com/event/13144
About ZetaDisplay
ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We help drive the behavior of people at the point of decision in retail environments, public spaces and work environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive further market consolidation organically and through acquisitions.
ZetaDisplay is headquartered in Malm. The company generates revenues of approx. SEK 370 million and employs 160 people in nine offices in six European countries and the United States. In total, the company manages 50,000 installations in 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com
