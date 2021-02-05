Watch Now: Beware of Decatur Area Dieters! It’s Girl Scout Cookie time again | Food and cooking





The Boy Scouts emailed their favorite customers for online sales. The cookies are then sent directly to customers, which limits contact. Support local journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{feature_button_text}} Drive-through cookie kiosks are new this year. People just drive and order their cookies, Day said. The traditional Girl Scout Cookie stand will be available at the entrances of several local stores. Socially aloof with masks, Day said. Scouts receive a new batch of cookies once a week at the Decatur office on Pershing Road. Leaders and girls can replenish their stock as needed. It’s like a store where they can restock their inventory, Emery said. The cookie cupboard occupies two rooms. And then it goes down the hall a little bit, said Emery. Although sales had not yet started, the Boy Scouts were preparing to stock their stands. The stock this year is slightly smaller, in part because of the pandemic, according to the local Girl Scout administration. People were a little more reluctant this year to get too much inventory, Emery said. The past year has been a challenge for the Scouts. After just a few weeks, kiosks and other face-to-face sales were shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the opportunities to provide the popular cookies are exciting for Scouts and leaders alike.

