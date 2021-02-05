DNO North Sea Exploration Gains Ground With Latest Oslo Stock Exchange Discovery: DNO





Oslo, February 5, 2021 DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today confirmed an oil and gas discovery on the Rver North prospect in the Norwegian North Sea license PL923 in which the company has a stake by 20%. Preliminary estimates of the gross recoverable resources are in the range of 45 to 70 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), well above pre-drilling estimates. The exploration well encountered a 45 meter light oil and gas column in the Oseberg Formation, a six meter light oil column in the Drake Formation and a 10 meter gas column in the Etive Formation. A bypass encountered a 17 meter light oil column in the Oseberg formation and a 12 meter light oil column in the Etive formation. Following extensive data acquisition, including logging, coring, and fluid sampling, the discovery well was plugged and abandoned, and the rig was moved out of site. The partners plan to accelerate the development of the discovery with a connection to the neighboring infrastructure of Trollarea, as well as additional drilling to test other prospects identified on the permit. In the wake of the Bergknapp discovery in 2020 in which DNO has a 30% stake, we continue to gain ground and materiality in our North Sea exploration program, said Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, Executive Chairman of DNO. DNO has five more exploration and appraisal wells scheduled in the North Sea this year, including the highly anticipated prospect from Edinburgh that straddles the Norway-UK border (DNO 45%) and the Gomez prospect off the coast of Norway (DNO 85%). The partners of the PL923 license, in addition to the wholly owned subsidiary of Companys DNO Norge AS, include Equinor ASA as operator with 40 percent and Petoro AS and Wellesley Petroleum AS with 20 percent each. DNO has 76 licenses in Norway (of which 19 are operated), including eight production licenses with a combined average daily production of 16,500 barrels of oil equivalent in 2020 and six licenses with discoveries pending development decisions. In the last round of APA licenses, DNO obtained 10 more exploration licenses, four of which are in operation. For more information, please contact:

Media: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected] DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds interests in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom , the Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen. This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

