PayPal shuts down domestic payments business in India – TechCrunch





PayPal is closing its national operations in India, less than four years after the American giant launched local operations in the world’s second largest internet market. From April 1, 2021, we will focus all of our attention on increasing international sales for Indian companies and shifting the focus away from our domestic products in India. This means we will no longer be offering domestic payment services in India from April 1, a company spokesperson said. In a lengthy statement, PayPal said its priorities had changed in India, but did not explain why it was shutting down. A report recently said the company, which has brought together more than 360,000 traders in the country, was struggling to find its way into India. Indian press briefing The Morning Context reported in December, PayPal abandoned its local payments business in India, a claim the company refuted at the time. “With the shift in priorities, some PayPal employees have been reassigned to new teams. Our goal is to always minimize the impact on our employees as much as possible. Overall, our workforce is increasing in India, not decreasing. We are currently recruiting a large number at our sites in India, ”a spokesperson told TechCrunch. Nevertheless, this decision is a surprise. The company said last year that it was building a payment service powered by India’s UPI Railway, which suggests an increase in the level of investment it is making in the country. Over the years, PayPal has also partnered with a range of popular Indian companies such as BookMyShow and MakeMyTrip ticketing services and the Swiggy food delivery platform to deliver a faster checkout experience. At the time of writing this article, PayPal’s India website appears to have removed all of these references. India has emerged as one of the world’s biggest battlegrounds for mobile payment companies in recent years. Many heavily supported companies, such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google, Amazon and Facebook, are competing to increase their share in India, where the market is estimated at $ 1 trillion by 2023. Several of these companies also offer a range. payment services for merchants. The company, which claims it processed $ 1.4 billion in international sales for merchants in India last year, added that it would continue to invest in product development that will allow Indian companies to reach nearly 350 million PayPal consumers around the world, increase their international sales and help the Indian economy return to growth. Pay Pal has been offering cross-border payment assistance in India for over a decade. After entering the country, it allowed consumers in India to pay at online merchants with local currency. The story has been updated with additional details provided by PayPal.

