UK Ofgem raises retail energy price cap – ReNews





UK energy regulator Ofgem will raise the cap on retail electricity and gas prices from April 1, 2021, lowering it to pre-pandemic levels in response to increased demand and wholesale energy prices. When wholesale prices fell sharplyLast yearfollowing the first lockout, the level of the ceiling price fellby 84in Octoberat its lowest level yetfor the current winter period, Ofgem said. Energy demand has since recovered, pushing wholesale prices to “more normal levels,” according to the regulator.

For six months from April 1, the price cap will increase from 96 to 1138for 11 million customers at the default rate, and by 87to 1156 for 4 million prepayment meter customers. Ofgem adjusts the level of the capup or downtwice a year to reflect the costs of supplying electricity and gasfor suppliers. Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley (pictured) said: “As the UK continues to face challenges around COVID-19, during this exceptional time I expect suppliers to set their competitively priced, treat all customers fairly and ensure that any household in financial distress has access to the support they need. “ Energy UK Managing Director Emma Pinchbeck responded to the decision, saying: “Ofgem sets the price cap at a level that both ensures a fair price for customers and covers the costs that suppliers face. so that they can continue to provide reliable services to households. “The current increase reflects the fact that the cost of purchasing power, by far the biggest part of the bill, has increased significantly in recent months. “It also includes a larger allowance for debt given the difficulties many customers currently face in paying their bills. “Suppliers have done everything possible to help households get through this difficult time by increasing the number of payment holidays, agreeing on repayment plans and providing emergency credit to customers who make a prepayment. “Any customer who experiences financial difficulties should contact their energy supplier.”

