Tencent-backed Kuaishou More Than Doubles Hong Kong Debut After $ 5.4 Billion IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Kuaishou Technology more than doubled when it debuted on the Hong Kong stock market on Friday, becoming the city’s fifth-listed company, driven by massive demand from mom-and-pop investors for the Chinese operator of online video services.

The first spike is the second largest on record globally for companies with more than $ 1 billion in IPOs, according to data available on Refinitiv Eikon. Analysts say this is encouraging for others looking to raise funds in Hong Kong, but adds to concerns about an asset bubble and the risks retail investors are taking.

Kuaishou shares closed at HK $ 300, valuing the company at HK $ 1.23 trillion ($ 159 billion), compared to HK $ 115 each at the $ 5.4 billion IPO. They opened at HK $ 338 and hit HK $ 345 earlier. The larger index ended the day with a meager gain of 0.6%.

The float is the largest in Hong Kong since the Budweisers Asia unit raised $ 5.75 billion in 2019. Retail investors have offered 1.204 times the amount of Kuaishou shares offered to them when they were floated. on the stock market, mainly supported by borrowed money.

Friday’s pop in Kuaishou shares was driven by demand from mainland Chinese clients, who cannot invest in Hong Kong IPOs but can buy in the secondary market if they have brokerage accounts in the city, said Louis Tse, managing director of brokerage Wealthy Securities.

Retail investors in Hong Kong who failed to secure shares in the IPO also piled up, Tse said, adding that there was a lot of pent-up demand after the blockbuster’s last minute suspension. $ 37 billion Ant Groups in November.

This bodes well for further IPOs in Hong Kong, if the companies are well known on the mainland, Tse said.

Bytedance, owner of TikTok, is considering listing its Chinese short video app Douyin in Hong Kong, Reuters reported last year.

Douyin and Kuaishou are rivals.

Kuaishou, which is backed by Tencent Holdings, was the world’s second-largest short video platform in the first nine months of last year, according to its IPO prospectus.

It averaged 275.9 million daily active users over the period, the prospectus adds, citing iResearch, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to spend more time online.

Although access to Kuaishou is free, the company makes money by selling virtual items that users offer creators of videos, online marketing, and online sales commissions on the platform.

The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to grow its ecosystem, strengthen research and for selective acquisitions, she said in an exchange brief.

BUBBLE CONCERNS

However, the debut of Kuaishous, one of many recent floats in the Asian financial hub, comes against a backdrop of growing fears about a global asset bubble, with amateur investors raising the price of assets ranging from cryptocurrencies to new market listings.

To be honest, I’m not very familiar with the app. But I’ve heard good things about the company, and I know it’s backed by Tencent, 67-year-old taxi driver Mars Lau, who made a stock offering in the IPO of Kuaishou, told Reuters ahead of the listing.

Other recent floats where stocks have jumped in their early days is Smoore International, which gained 150% in July of last year after raising $ 1.1 billion when it went public.

JD Health International Inc was up 56% when it debuted in December after raising around $ 3.48 billion, and toy maker Pop Mart International Group closed nearly 80% higher on day one.

A recent sharp rise and fall in U.S. video game retailer GameStop and some other stocks has put investors in trouble and prompted some brokerage firms around the world to increase margin requirements or stop offering leverage for buy securities.

Kuaishou is definitely a bubble if you look at its P / E forward, said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities, referring to the price-to-earnings ratio.

However, I don’t think it will erupt like GameStop, there is so much demand, said Wong, owner of Kuaishou shares, citing interest from mainland China and the likelihood of the company being included in Hong Kong’s indexes. Kong.

(1 USD = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars)