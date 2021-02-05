Business
Tencent-backed Kuaishou More Than Doubles Hong Kong Debut After $ 5.4 Billion IPO
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Kuaishou Technology more than doubled when it debuted on the Hong Kong stock market on Friday, becoming the city’s fifth-listed company, driven by massive demand from mom-and-pop investors for the Chinese operator of online video services.
The first spike is the second largest on record globally for companies with more than $ 1 billion in IPOs, according to data available on Refinitiv Eikon. Analysts say this is encouraging for others looking to raise funds in Hong Kong, but adds to concerns about an asset bubble and the risks retail investors are taking.
Kuaishou shares closed at HK $ 300, valuing the company at HK $ 1.23 trillion ($ 159 billion), compared to HK $ 115 each at the $ 5.4 billion IPO. They opened at HK $ 338 and hit HK $ 345 earlier. The larger index ended the day with a meager gain of 0.6%.
The float is the largest in Hong Kong since the Budweisers Asia unit raised $ 5.75 billion in 2019. Retail investors have offered 1.204 times the amount of Kuaishou shares offered to them when they were floated. on the stock market, mainly supported by borrowed money.
Friday’s pop in Kuaishou shares was driven by demand from mainland Chinese clients, who cannot invest in Hong Kong IPOs but can buy in the secondary market if they have brokerage accounts in the city, said Louis Tse, managing director of brokerage Wealthy Securities.
Retail investors in Hong Kong who failed to secure shares in the IPO also piled up, Tse said, adding that there was a lot of pent-up demand after the blockbuster’s last minute suspension. $ 37 billion Ant Groups in November.
This bodes well for further IPOs in Hong Kong, if the companies are well known on the mainland, Tse said.
Bytedance, owner of TikTok, is considering listing its Chinese short video app Douyin in Hong Kong, Reuters reported last year.
Douyin and Kuaishou are rivals.
Kuaishou, which is backed by Tencent Holdings, was the world’s second-largest short video platform in the first nine months of last year, according to its IPO prospectus.
It averaged 275.9 million daily active users over the period, the prospectus adds, citing iResearch, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to spend more time online.
Although access to Kuaishou is free, the company makes money by selling virtual items that users offer creators of videos, online marketing, and online sales commissions on the platform.
The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to grow its ecosystem, strengthen research and for selective acquisitions, she said in an exchange brief.
BUBBLE CONCERNS
However, the debut of Kuaishous, one of many recent floats in the Asian financial hub, comes against a backdrop of growing fears about a global asset bubble, with amateur investors raising the price of assets ranging from cryptocurrencies to new market listings.
To be honest, I’m not very familiar with the app. But I’ve heard good things about the company, and I know it’s backed by Tencent, 67-year-old taxi driver Mars Lau, who made a stock offering in the IPO of Kuaishou, told Reuters ahead of the listing.
Other recent floats where stocks have jumped in their early days is Smoore International, which gained 150% in July of last year after raising $ 1.1 billion when it went public.
JD Health International Inc was up 56% when it debuted in December after raising around $ 3.48 billion, and toy maker Pop Mart International Group closed nearly 80% higher on day one.
A recent sharp rise and fall in U.S. video game retailer GameStop and some other stocks has put investors in trouble and prompted some brokerage firms around the world to increase margin requirements or stop offering leverage for buy securities.
Kuaishou is definitely a bubble if you look at its P / E forward, said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities, referring to the price-to-earnings ratio.
However, I don’t think it will erupt like GameStop, there is so much demand, said Wong, owner of Kuaishou shares, citing interest from mainland China and the likelihood of the company being included in Hong Kong’s indexes. Kong.
(1 USD = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars)
Reporting by Donny Kwok and Alun John and Scott Murdoch, additional reporting by Justin Chan in Hong Kong and Gaurav Dogra in Bangalore; Written by Sumeet Chatterjee; Edited by Himani Sarkar
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]