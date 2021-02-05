DNA Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 Helsinki Stock Exchange: DNA137525





ADN PLC SCHOLARSHIP RELEASE FEBRUARY 5, 2021, 11:30 am EST DNA Plc published its Bulletin of Financial Statements 2020 on February 2, 2021. The Group’s contribution was incorrectly declared in the consolidated income statement (net impact 10.5 million euros), whereas it should have been carried forward to balance sheet deducted from retained earnings (equity). Correction of the error does not affect DNA’s EBITDA or operating profit. Corrected key figures: Millions of euros 7-12 / 2020 7-12 / 2019 Change,% 1-12 / 2020 1-12 / 2019 Change,% Net income before taxes 72 59 21 143 125 15 Net income for the period 59 47 24 115 99 16 Return on investment (ROI),% 13 12 13 12 Return on equity (ROE),% 19 17 19 17 Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.45 0.36 0.87 0.75 The incorrect numbers were: Millions of euros 7-12 / 2020 7-12 / 2019 Change,% 1-12 / 2020 1-12 / 2019 Change,% Net income before taxes 59 59 -1 130 125 5 Net income for the period 48 47 2 104 99 6 Return on investment (ROI),% 12 12 12 12 Return on equity (ROE),% 17 17 17 17 Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.37 0.36 0.79 0.75 Bulletin of Corrected Financial Statements 2020 in its entirety attached. Additional information:

Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, +358 44044 1000, [email protected]

Maria Strmberg, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44044 3270, [email protected]

Corporate communication DNA, +358 44044 8000, [email protected] DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to simplify the daily life of our customers. We provide connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalization of society. DNA customers are continually among the world leaders in the use of mobile data. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded multiple times as a Great Employer and Family Friendly Place to Work. In 2020 our total turnover was 934 million euros and we employ around 1,600 people across Finland. DNA is part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company in the Nordic countries. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @ DNA.fi and LinkedIn @ DNA-Oyj. DNA_Financial_Statement_Bulletin_2020

