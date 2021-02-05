Strong performance of Jio and Bharti to support growth in telecommunications industry for fiscal 21: Fitch

NEW DELHI : The mobile segment of India’s telecom industry is expected to achieve EBITDA growth of at least 40% in the current fiscal year, above 25% in 2019-2020, thanks to the strong performance through now from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, according to fitch reviews.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is a measure of a company’s overall financial performance.

Among other highlights, Fitch expects the industry’s monthly ARPU (average achievement per user) to increase 5-10% in 2021-22, as 2G and 3G customers gradually move to plans. More expensive 4G.

He said another rate hike “is possible” in 2021 given that struggling Vodafone Idea – whose ARPU is 30% lower than Bharti’s – could increase tariffs to improve cash flow.

Fitch said Bharti and Jio would likely bid to renew their expiring spectrum at the next auction in March 2021 and could also bid to acquire spectrum in the below 1 GHz band, which can be used for 5G services.

“We have assumed that Bharti will set aside $ 500 million in FY21 and $ 1 billion in FY22 for initial spectrum investments. We believe the company is unlikely to launch 5G services before 2022,” Fitch said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has already started the ball rolling for the spectrum auction, in which the radio waves valued at 3.92 lakh crore will be put on the block. The auction of seven frequency bands for mobile services – the 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300 and 2500 MHz bands – is scheduled for March 1.

Airtel has in fact made it clear that it wants a “total footprint” of sub-GHz radio waves across the country to increase coverage indoors and in rural areas, as it pursues an optimized spectrum strategy. that balances the need for renewal and capacity.

“EBITDA growth at Jio and Bharti will be driven by higher tariffs, user migration to 4G, and high monthly data usage of 12 GB to 16 GB per user, as the pandemic restrictions have encouraged users to work from home and use remote access technologies, ”he said. .

The pandemic-induced economic downturn has had little impact on Indian telecoms operators, as data traffic continues to increase even after the lockdowns are lifted.

Jio’s revenue and EBITDA grew 33% and 50%, respectively, year-over-year in the nine months of 2020-2021, while Bharti saw growth in mobile revenue and l ‘EBITDA in India of 26% and 48%, respectively, in the same period.

Jio, the mobile market leader with 411 million customers, added 41 million subscribers in the last four quarters and increased its monthly ARPU by 18% year-on-year for 151. Bharti gained 25 million customers to reach a total subscriber base of 308 million, more than our expectations, and reported a 23% year-over-year increase in monthly ARPU to 166 … ”he said.

Fitch sees Jio and Bharti increase their combined revenue market share to 80 percent at the expense of third-party Vodafone Idea, which is expected to lose 50-70 million subscribers over the next 12 months.

“Sectoral investments are expected to remain stable in FY22, except for spectrum payments, as Bharti and Jio focused their upstream investments to expand 4G coverage and capacity and built fiber optic networks and internal coverage, ”he said.