Essential Stock Market Reforms – Vinod K Bansal





Fractional quantity:Currently in India, one cannot buy shares of a listed company which are less than 1 in quantity. Many investors are not able to invest in companies where the stock price is very high. For example, an investor cannot buy shares of MRF tire if he has Rs. Fifty thousand only with it, because the price of MRF tire is over eighty thousand. It is now the global trend that you can buy shares on a fractional basis as well. A few software changes need to be made and you are ready to buy in fraction. It has given a big boost to liquidity and volume and will bring depth to high priced stocks. Check mark size:The tick size for all non-convertible and convertible debt instruments, mutual fund shares, central government securities available for trading is one paisa. The tick size for Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) other than Gold ETF is one paisa. For all other securities and gold ETFs, the rating is five paisa. If the tick size is reduced to 1 paisa, it will also give high liquidity and depth in the case of stocks as well as in all exchanges. This will reduce the cost of impact for the investor and increase the income of all participants like exchanges and brokers. Nominal value: Investors in India do not pay much attention to the face value of a share and are not in a position to make a secretive decision while investing. Most stocks have a face value of Rs. 10 and some have 1, 2 or 5. This is confusing for many and serves no purpose. Many companies reduce their face value from 10 to 1 to 5. This measure also increases liquidity. The regulator should also require all companies to reduce the FV value to 1 in all areas to eliminate confusion and increase depth. Circuit filters: The filters in the circuit should be replaced during the cool-down period. In the investment market, a free market is always better because the investor can exit at any time or enter at any time. Let market forces decide the real value of a stock. Due to the circuit filter, the demand or supply has been held up and filled over a period of time. These filters create an artificial market in the short term. Instead of a circuit filter, a cooling period system should be implemented. The cool-down system is already followed in the derivatives market. Derivatives: It is very easy to handle stocks that are not bypassing. Equities in derivatives are very difficult to manipulate. There are currently around 165 stocks in this segment. To check for manipulations on stocks, more stocks need to be included in the derivatives segment, with strict margin controls. Manipulative management still wants its stock outside the derivatives segment. Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representative of the official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







