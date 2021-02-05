UPDATE 1-Sterling On Track For Fourth Week Of Earnings, BOE Statement Supports





* Chart: World exchange rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Chart: British pound trade-weighted since the Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Add chart, update news, headline) LONDON, Feb.5 (Reuters) – The pound sterling edged up against the dollar and the euro on Friday after the Bank of England so far avoided sub-zero rates, putting the pound on track for its fourth week of gains against the dollar. By focusing on the prospects of a post-lockdown rebound, the BOE has given UK lenders at least six months of breathing space before negative interest rates are a possibility. BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday it was reasonable for the BoE to give banks at least six months to prepare for the possible introduction of negative interest rates. Strong indications from the BOE that negative rates will not be used at this point in the business cycle have triggered a substantial revaluation of the UK money market curve and the pound sterling, said Petr Krpata, EMEA FX Director at ING in a note to customers. The British pound was 0.2% higher at $ 1.3695 against the dollar at 10:26 a.m. GMT, gaining more than a cent against the greenback since the BOE meeting on Thursday. It also hit its highest level against the euro since May 2020 at 87.38 in previous trades, before flattening to 87.45 against the single currency. Adrian Schmidt, head of currency strategy at Continuum Economics, said the strength of the pound this week was a response to an excessive rise in UK yields, with ten-year gilt yields reaching their highest level since March 2020. Either way, the price of GBP was already generous compared to previous yield levels. While we can see some case for gains against the Euro, the rise against most other currencies seems excessive. Money markets pushed back expectations of a six-month rate cut until February 2022, before lowering them to December 2021. Prior to the BOE’s statements, bets were to cut rates below zero in August 2021. Figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday that UK home prices fell last month for the first time since May, bringing the annual rate of increase to its lowest since August. Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Nick Macfie

