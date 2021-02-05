Nuvei reports preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2020 Toronto Stock Exchange: NVEI

Nuvei reports in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All amounts in this press release are in US dollars.

MONTREAL, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nuvei Corporation (Nuvei or the Company) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of successful brands, today announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Based on the preliminary results, the company expects:

Total volume * ranging from $ 13.8 billion to $ 14.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of more than 50% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Total volume between 43.1 and 43.4 billion dollars for the year 2020, an increase of more than 70% compared to the year 2019. E-commerce accounting for around 80% and 76% of total volume in the fourth quarter and year 2020, respectively.

Revenue of between $ 114 million and $ 118 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of more than 40% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue between $ 373 and 377 million for the year 2020, an increase of more than 50% compared to the full year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA ** between $ 50 million and $ 52 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of more than 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA between $ 162 million and $ 164 million for the full year of 2020, an increase of more than 80% compared to 2019.

Operating income of between $ 16.5 million and $ 19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and between $ 61.4 million and $ 64.4 million for the full year of 2020. In addition of these expenses deducted to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA, operating income also includes amortization, acquisition, integration and severance costs, share-based payments and earnings / losses. exchange included in selling, general and administrative expenses.

I am very pleased with our preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, said Philip Fayer, Chairman and CEO of Nuveis. We have made progress on our strategic initiatives, implemented on multiple growth opportunities, improved our product offerings and capabilities, allowing our merchants to connect more with their customers regardless of country, currency or type of payment. Through our unique integrated platform, Nuvei provides one of the most comprehensive technology solutions in the industry, simplifying the needs and requirements of our merchants, improving conversions, reducing fraud and boosting sales, in addition to serving 200 markets around the world with a full set of payment capabilities, including the ability to accept more than 450 different payment methods in nearly 150 different currencies. We are well positioned for the future and I would like to thank all members of the Nuveis team for their contributions.

The preliminary results included in this press release, including key performance indicators, are based on information available to the Company at the date of this press release and are subject to revision upon finalization of the audit of the consolidated financial statements. annual Nuveis. The Company will report on and host a conference call including a question-and-answer session on its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday March 10, 2021.

* Total volume does not represent the revenue earned by the company, but rather the total dollar value of transactions processed by merchants under a contractual arrangement with the company. The total volume is explained in more detail in the latest MD&A of the company and analysis of the financial condition and operating results.

** Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See Non-IFRS Measures.

