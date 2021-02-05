Senate approves budget resolution as Harris casts decisive vote





WASHINGTON (AP) The Senate on Friday morning approved a budget resolution that is a key step towards the accelerated passage of President Joe Bidens’ coronavirus relief plan of $ 1.9 trillion without the support of Republicans. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the tiebreaker vote, her first. House Democrats applauded after Harris announced the 51-50 vote around 5:30 a.m. The action came after a grueling all-night session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the contours of the eventual COVID-19 help bill. The budget now returns to the House, where it will need to be re-approved due to changes made by the Senate. The final passage will usher in the next phase of drafting the virus-fighting bill, with the work being split between several committees of Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer DN.Y. called the passage of the resolution the first big step in getting our country back on the road to recovery. Moving forward on a fast track, Democrats’ goal is to have COVID aid approved by March, when additional unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. It’s an aggressive schedule that will test the ability of the new administration and Congress to deliver. Biden, who has met with lawmakers in recent days to discuss the package, will meet at the White House on Friday with the chairmen of the House committees that will assemble the bill as part of the budget process known as reconciliation. The marathon session brought test votes on several Democratic priorities, including a minimum wage of $ 15. The Senate by voice vote passed an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, opposed to wage increases during the pandemic. Ernst said a rise in wages right now would be devastating for small businesses. None of the budget amendments bind Democrats when they draft their COVID plan, but passing a pay raise could prove difficult. While a $ 15 salary may overcome the procedural challenges of the final bill, passing it will require the support of all Senate Democrats 50-50, which could be a tall order. Senator Bernie Sanders, a strong advocate of wage increases, has promised to move forward. We must end the famine wage crisis, he said. Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

