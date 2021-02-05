Solaris to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 9





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Solaris Resources Inc. (TSXV: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and will begin trading. on the TSX when the market opens on February 9, 2021. In conjunction with the TSX listing, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action with respect to listing on the TSX as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares. The TSX Venture Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. THEon behalf of the Board of Directors of Solaris Resources Inc.

“Daniel Earle“

President and CEO, Director About Solaris Resources Inc. Solaris advances a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high quality resource with expansion and additional discovery potential on the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the Tamarugo base project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; Exposure to US $ 130 million expenditure / 5 years via a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo project in Chile; and a significant leverage effect to increase copper prices thanks to the 60% interest in the development phase The green joint venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico. Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements This document contains certain information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, statements relating to the listing of its common shares for trading. TSX and delisting its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. The use of the words “will”, “intended” and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and / or information are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as Solaris can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the last Solaris management report available at www.sedar.com. Further, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update and / or revise any forward-looking statements included, whether in due to additional information, future events and / or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc. Related links https://www.solarisresources.com

