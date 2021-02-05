Panostaja Oyj Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021 Helsinki Stock Exchange: PNA1V

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Decisions of the General Assembly of February 5, 2021 at 2.15 p.m.

Panostaja Oyj Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021

Panostaja Oyjs Annual General Meeting was held on February 5, 2021 in Tampere.

In order to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a shareholder or his proxy could not be present at the place of the meeting. In total, 31 shareholders representing 30 134,836 shares and votes were represented at the meeting.

The Ordinary General Meeting adopted the accounts and consolidated accounts presented for the financial year from November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020 and decided to pay a dividend of EUR 0.03 per share for the financial year of November 1, 2019. as of October 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who, on the date of payment registration, February 9, 2021, are entered in the company’s shareholders register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. The dividend will be paid out on February 16, 2021. In addition, the Ordinary General Meeting decided to authorize the Board to decide, at its discretion, on the potential distribution of assets to shareholders, if the financial situation of the company so permits, either under form of dividends or as return of capital of the invested unrestricted equity fund. The maximum distribution of assets made on the basis of this authorization amounts to € 4,700,000. The authorization includes the right of the Board to decide on all other terms and conditions relating to said distribution of assets. The authorization remains valid until the start of the next ordinary general meeting.

The Ordinary General Meeting granted discharge of responsibility to the members of the Board of Directors and to the CEO.

The Annual General Meeting has decided that the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and that for the mandate which ends at the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Directors will receive a remuneration of EUR 40,000, and that the other members of the Board of Directors each receive an indemnity of 20,000 euros. The Annual General Meeting also decided that approximately 40% of the compensation paid to members of the Board will be paid on the basis of the authorization to issue shares, by issuing shares of the company to each member of the Board if the latter does not own more than a percentage (1%) of the shares of the company at the date of the general meeting. If the holding of a member of the Board on the date of the General Meeting exceeds one percent (1%) of all the shares of the company, the remuneration will be paid in full in monetary form. In addition, the annual general meeting decided that the travel expenses of the members of the board of directors would be paid on the basis of the maximum amount specified in the reasons for payment of travel expenses that the Finnish tax administration has ordered from time to time. to other.

The number of board members has been set at five (5). For the term that ends at the end of the next annual general meeting, Jukka Ala-Mello, Eero Eriksson, Mikko Koskenkorva and Tarja Pkknen were re-elected to the board and Tommi Juusela was elected as a new board member.

For the mandate ending at the end of the next annual general meeting, the chartered accountant Deloitte Oy was elected auditor. Licensed Public Accountants Deloitte Oy has stated that Chartered Accountant Hannu Mattila will act as the Chief Responsible Auditor.

In addition, the Board was authorized to decide on the acquisition of the company’s own shares in one or more tranches so that, on the basis of the authorization, the number of own shares of the company to be acquired cannot exceed in total 5,200,000, which corresponds to approximately 9.9% of the total amount of the shares of the company. By virtue of the authorization, the company’s own shares can only be acquired with unrestricted equity. The company’s own shares may be acquired at the prevailing market price established at public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy on the date of acquisition or otherwise at the prevailing market price. The Board will decide how the company’s own shares will be acquired. The company’s own shares may be acquired in derogation from the proportion of ownership of the shareholders (managed acquisition). The authorization issued at the previous General Meeting of February 6, 2020 to decide on the acquisition of the company’s own shares is canceled by this authorization. This authorization is valid until August 4, 2022.

The annual general meeting authorized the board to decide on one or more issues of shares and option rights as well as on the granting of other special rights giving right to shares in accordance with article 10 (1) of the law on limited liability companies. The total number of shares issued on the basis of the authorization may not exceed 5,200,000. By virtue of this authorization, the Board can decide on all the terms and conditions for issuing shares and options as well as methods of granting special rights giving right to shares. The authorization concerns both the issue of new shares and the sale of the company’s own shares. The issuance of shares and the granting of option rights as well as other rights giving right to shares as specified in article 10 (1) of the law on limited liability companies may take place in derogation. the preferential subscription right of shareholders (managed issue). The authorization issued at the previous General Meeting of February 6, 2020 to decide on the issuance of shares and option rights and the granting of other special rights giving right to shares is canceled by this authorization. This authorization is valid until August 4, 2022.

The CEO review presented to the Annual General Meeting by Tapio Tommila is attached to this newsletter in Finnish.

