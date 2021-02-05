Denmark to build world’s first ‘energy island’ in the North Sea





Danish Energy Agency An impression of the island, surrounded by offshore wind turbines, 260 m (850 feet) high A project to build a giant island providing enough green energy for three million homes has been given the green light in Denmark. The world’s first energy island will be as large as 18 football fields, but it is hoped to make it three times that size. It will serve as a base for 200 offshore giants wind turbines. It is the largest construction project in Danish history, at an estimated cost of 210 billion crowns, or around 24 billion! Renewable v non-renewable Renewable energy includes solar, hydro and wind power. Wind energy is produced when the wind moves the blades of a wind turbine. This movement called kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy. Nonrenewable energy includes coal, gas and oil, also known as fossil fuels or hydrocarbons. Most cars, trains and planes use non-renewable energy. They are made by burning fossil fuels to create energy. Danish Energy Agency The plan is for the island to grow from an initial area of ​​120,000 m² to 460,000 m² Under Denmark’s climate law, the country has pledged to reduce by 70% greenhouse gas emissions (from 1990 levels) by 2030 and become carbon dioxide (CO2) neutral by 2050. Danish Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said the country was “just changing the map”. Although some groups have expressed doubts as to whether the island will be operational on the scheduled start date of 2033, Professor Jacob Ostergaard of the Technical University of Denmark told the BBC: “It’s gigantic”. “This is the next big step for the Danish wind industry,” he added. While there is some secrecy about where the new island will be built, it is known to be 80 km (50 miles) in the North Sea. The artificial island would be at least half owned by Denmark, but also partly by private companies. It will not only provide electricity to the Danes, but also to the power grids of other neighboring countries. Although these countries have yet to be announced, it is believed that the UK could benefit. Oops, you can’t see this activity! To get the most out of Newsround, you need to enable JavaScript. If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, Click here.

