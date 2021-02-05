TikTok Rival Kuaishous surges 160% in Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut





Topline Kuaishou, a Chinese video-sharing mobile app and rival of TikTok, won the biggest tech IPO since Uber in 2019 when it debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, but tighter regulations and scrutiny more in-depth online by the Beijing government pose challenges. HANGZHOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 5, 2021 – Photo taken on February 5, 2021 shows the Kuaishou sign in … [+] Hangzhou, Zhejiang province in eastern China. Kuaishou shares opened 193.913% at HK $ 338 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising its market cap to HK $ 1.39 trillion – PHOTOGRAPH BY Costfoto / Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Costfoto / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Highlights Kuaishou actions jumped more than 160% on Friday at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising $ 5.4 billion, the highest figure in a tech IPO since Uber raised $ 8.1 billion when it debuted in 2019. At one point in Friday trading, Kuaishou jumped 194% Friday’s price hike gave Kuaishou a market valuation of $ 160 billion, just below the 180 billion dollars valuation reported for ByteDance, owner of its rival TikTok, last December. Kuaishou is partly backed by Chinese Internet giant Tencent. Kuaishou was founded in 2011 to allow users to create GIFs (short moving pictures) on their smartphones Key context The company finally decided to make short videos as smartphone cameras grew in importance and mainly Earn money by taking a share of virtual gifts that users buy in Kuaishou to give to streamers who make their favorite videos. Due to the day one price hike, Kuaishous CEO and co-founder Su Huas, an 11.8% stake in the company, is valued at nearly $ 19 billion. Cheng Yixiao, co-founder and product manager of the company, owns a 9.2% stake worth nearly $ 15 billion. Su and Cheng control Kuaishou by owning special shares that give them 10 times the voting rights of ordinary shares. In the nine months leading up to September 2020, Kuaishou reported an operating loss of $ 1.39 billion on revenue of $ 6.3 billion. Crucial quote For a big IPO like this I can’t remember any … getting that kind of amazing performance on day one, said Ronald wan, CEO and Founder of Partners Capital, a Hong Kong investment firm. Tangent Kuaishous’s main rival ByteDance is gearing up for an IPO in Hong Kong this year on Financial Times reported. The ByteDances Douyin app (the Chinese version of TikTok) alone had 602 million average monthly users in China last year, compared to 460 million for Kuaishou, according to Analysys Mason, a global research and consulting firm. Surprising fact Despite Kuashious’ successful start, Chinese tech companies face a tough regulatory climate in November, as payment firm Jack Mas Ant Group was canceled by Beijing, while tech giant Alibaba, also controlled by billionaire Ma, is the subject of an antitrust investigation. Earlier this week, Group of ants agreed to restructure under pressure from Beijing regulators. Also in November, the Beijing government introduced new direct shopping rules, which could potentially impact Kuaishou as it seeks to enter e-commerce. Further reading Highest Paid 7 Star TikToks (Forbes) ByteDance, Chinese digital giant and owner of TikTok, reportedly earns $ 17 billion in revenue (Forbes) Missing billionaires: Jack Ma and other Chinese bosses who mysteriously dropped off the radar (Forbes)

