Where to buy Girl Scout cookies in Iowa in February





Girl Scout cookie season is back, and skinny skinny and lemonade lovers have more ways than ever to get their treats. Iowans can expect to see troops selling in front of stores, as they do every year, with some sales being held as drive-through events to avoid close contact and follow COVID-19 safety recommendations. There is the option to purchase cookies online, and for the first time, Iowa Girl Scouts will be working with the GrubHub food delivery app. The cookies in Iowa went on sale on February 1, but the local partnership GrubHub didn’t kick off until February 12. GrubHub has a search function on its website to help find the closest cookies and, with a minimum order of $ 15 through February 14, will waive all charges for the service so that the Girl Scout Troops and Councils receive full proceeds from sales,according to a press release. Samie Swinton, deputy director of public relations and events for the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, said local Boy Scouts would handle much of the logistics for the new delivery option. “The Girl Scouts will be the ones who run the system and learn to work in a commercial space,” Swinton said. “This time they are also learning to navigate e-commerce.” IowaGirl Scouts website can also help find cookies. Visit their tracker, enter your zip code and information about local troops and online sales will appear. There, customers can choose to visit a location in person or order cookies to be shipped. More:9 Des Moines metro restaurants that will help you get out of your take-out rut For in-person sales, Soldiers follow social distancing and health security best practices, including having scouts seated at least six feet apart if they live in separate households, wearing masks, and frequently disinfecting spaces. Emily Porath, chair of the Ankeny Girl Scout Service Unit, said adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a shift in perspective on cookie sales. “Normally we like girls to go door to door so they have the experience of getting over those nerves, ringing the doorbell and talking to a client themselves,” she says. “Due to the circumstances this year, the girls can’t do this, but it’s important to remember that they’re still there, behind the scenes, working as hard as ever.” Throughout the pandemic, Girl Scouts in Iowa have remained active. Many troops meet virtually through Zoom calls or have in-person social distance meetings. Troop leaders often drop off on the porch for activities and projects kids are working on to earn badges and learn new skills. Robin Opsahl covers new trends for the registry. Reach them at [email protected] or 515-284-8051.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos