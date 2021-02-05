Total voting rights London Stock Exchange: ICP





Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the Company) February 5, 2021 TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”) has applied for the admission of 52,189 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each into the Company, listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and for trading on the Stock Exchange of London, in connection with the exercise of options by certain employees of the Company under the Save As You Earn 2004 plan of The Intermediate Capital Group PLC (as amended and updated in 2014). The admission of the shares to the official list is expected to take place on February 10, 2021. The shares are issued fully paid up and rank doesn’t seem in all other respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company. In addition, the Company wishes to inform the market (according to DTR 5.6.1R) that, due to the above allocation of shares, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 290,503,148 Ordinary Shares (this excludes 3,733,333 shares held in treasury stock). Each Ordinary Share gives the right to one vote in all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. Therefore, the above figure of 290503148 can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change of their interest in the Company under the disclosure rules and transparency of FCAs. . Contacts: Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020 Fiona Laffan

General Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510 Andrew Lewis

Secretary General, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

