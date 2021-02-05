Want some Super Bowl giveaways? Here are a few you can catch this weekend





(NEXSTAR /WTNH) – It’s a big weekend to watch football and put the diet aside for a night. It also turns out to be a good weekend to win some freebies. Wild buffalo wings is once again offering free wings for America if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. If the game is tied after settlement, B-Dubs will offer six free wings to those who dine or go out on February 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. FREE WINGS! If Kansas City-Tampa Bay goes into overtime, everyone in America gets wings. – Wild Buffalo Wings (@BWWings) 25 January 2021 Applebee will give you 40 free boneless wings if you spend $ 40 online on Sunday. Just put the wings in your cart and use promo code “biggame” at checkout. red lobster will give you a free 4-pack of Pepsi when you order a game day pack. Panda Express offers free shipping until February 7 for customers who order a family meals online for $ 29. You can order the feast – which includes your choice of three large entrees and two large sides – as often as you like until the deal ends. Dunkin offers free coffee every Monday in February

DiGiorno stated that if the score is 3-14 or 14-3 at any time during the Super Bowl game, he will send a link on Twitter so fans can sign up to receive a coupon to earn a free one DiGiorno Croissant crust pizza. The offer is valid while stocks last and business intends to distribute approximately 1,500 pizzas. You can get for free Crazy bread with any pizza purchase online at Little Caesars through its website. Use promo code FREECB on pickup or delivery orders (delivery charges apply). Offer is not valid for third-party app orders and ends February 7th. There is a limit of one per customer per day. Finally, Dunkin ‘ offers a non-sporting offer that you can enjoy throughout the month of February. Throughout the month, Perks members can get one free Medium Hot Coffee Monday through February 22.



