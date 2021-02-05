Sanofi Pasteur delivers solid results again | Poconos and coal region

SWIFTWATER, Pa .– Sanofi, the parent company of Sanofi Pasteur headquartered in Swiftwater, Pa., On Friday reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

And the company has vaccine results delivered by Sanofi Pasteur, as well as specialty care sales led by Dupixent to thank for much of its success. Dupixent treats allergic diseases such as eczema and asthma.

Driven by influenza vaccines as well as the expansion of pediatric combinations, vaccine sales for the year 2020 increased 8.8%, which more than offset the negative impact of COVID-19 on other franchises vaccines.

However, the unit suffered an embarrassing setback in December when it was announced that the joint effort by Sanofi and GSK (Glaxo Smith Kline) to develop a protein-based vaccine against COVID-19 showed an answer. insufficient immune system in the elderly. This will delay its launch until the end of 2021.

Still, Sanofi is helping defeat COVID-19 by agreeing to fill and package millions of doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine which is now on the market. He’s also working with another US company, Translate Bio, to develop another possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson commented in a statement: While the past year has been an extremely difficult year for everyone, I am incredibly proud of the measurable progress we have made in the context of a global pandemic. Our teams around the world have relentlessly implemented our strategy with a greater emphasis on operational and financial efficiency.

Highlights of Sanofi Pasteur (vaccines)

Fourth-quarter vaccine sales increased 14.6% to $ 2.060 billion, reflecting strong influenza vaccine performance in Europe and the United States and higher sales of PPH (Polio, Pertussis, Hib) and meningitis , partially offset by lower sales of travel vaccines and adult reminders from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of influenza vaccines rose 24.6% in the fourth quarter to $ 1.228 billion, reflecting strong demand in the northern hemisphere. In Europe, sales rose 118.3% to 305 million thanks to the increase in vaccine coverage and the launch of the differentiated portfolio (Efluelda, a high-dose quadrivalent influenza vaccine and Supemtek, a recombinant influenza vaccine).

Increased demand brought sales in the United States to 729 million, an increase of 10.2%.

For the full year 2020, influenza vaccine sales increased 37.9% to 2.472 billion with more than 250 million doses shipped.

In the fourth quarter, sales of polio / pertussis / Hib (PPH) vaccines increased 20.3% to 494 million, mainly thanks to sales in Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. Zealand and Puerto Rico, which Sanofi classifies as Rest of the world where PPH sales increased 30.6%. The results benefited from the expansion of Hexaxim and a favorable phasing of the polio vaccine. For the whole of 2020, sales of PPH vaccines increased by 12.6%.

Menactra’s fourth-quarter sales rose 7.3% to 125 million, mostly due to catching up after poor vaccination during the summer due to COVID-19. But Menactra’s sales for the year 2020 fell 15.0% to 559 million. Menactra immunizes against many variants of invasive meningococcal disease.

Sales of adult booster vaccines fell 11.6% in the fourth quarter to 123 million, mainly reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on Adacel in the United States and Repevax in Europe. Sales of adult booster vaccines for 2020 were down 14.9%.

Due to widespread travel restrictions globally, sales of travel and other endemic vaccines in the fourth quarter and full year 2020 fell by 35.8% and 43.2% respectively.

In the fourth quarter, Vaccines operating profit (BOI) increased 16.2% to 825 million. At CER (constant exchange rates), the BOI increased by 25.1%. Over the whole of 2020, the BOI of vaccines increased by 4.4% (+ 11.2% at CER) to 2.276 billion. The BOI margin / turnover was stable at 38.1%.

Sanofi corporate results

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Sanofi’s overall sales amounted to 9,382 million, down 2.4% on a reported basis. Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative effect of 6.6 percentage points, mainly due to the decline of the US dollar, Brazilian real, Turkish lira, Russian ruble, Mexican and Argentinian pesos. At CER, Sanofi sales increased 4.2%. For the year 2020, Sanofi sales reached 36,041 million, down 0.2% on a reported basis. Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative effect of 3.5 percentage points. At CER, Sanofi sales increased 3.3%.

At CER, corporate earnings per share increased 9.8% for the quarter and 9.2% for the year. As noted, corporate profits grew 3.9% for the year 2020.

Pharmaceuticals sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 2.4% to $ 6.293 billion, with double-digit growth in the specialty care portfolio mainly driven by strong performance from Dupixent which more than offset lower sales in medicine general, in part due to pressure on diabetes franchise pricing in the United States

Driven by the strong performance of Specialty Care, full year 2020, pharmaceutical sales increased 3.1% to 25.674 billion.

In the fourth quarter, operating profit (BOI) of pharmaceuticals increased 3.7% to 1.695 billion. At CER, BOI increased 12.1%. For the full year 2020, the BOI of pharmaceutical products increased by 8.0%, 12.0% in CER, to 8.833 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Consumer Healthcare (CHC) sales fell 3.0% to 1.029 billion, mainly due to a weak cough and cold season due to social distancing measures and wearing of masks. Sales were also affected by divestments of non-core products and product suspensions due to changing regulatory requirements.

CHC sales for the year 2020 decreased by 1.9% due to the voluntary recall of Zantac in October 2019 due to the discovery of increased risks of cancer, as well as divestments of non-essential products and product suspensions . Excluding the Zantac recall, CHC sales for the year 2020 are stable.

In the fourth quarter, Consumer Health Care’s operating profit (BOI) fell 10.2% to $ 307 million. At CER, BOI rose 1.8%. Over the year 2020, CHC’s operating income fell by 14.4% (down 8.1% at CER) to 1,419 million.

Overview of the CEO pipeline

We have strengthened our R&D pipeline with the completion of the Synthorx and Principia acquisitions, commented Hudson, and have taken several regulatory steps to bring our important medicines to patients, and have seen several proofs of concept that reassure us about the priorities that we have chosen. We continue to work in parallel on our two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with clinical trials starting in the coming weeks. At the same time, we want to make a more immediate contribution to help save lives, which is why we have decided to provide manufacturing support to BioNTech and Pfizer.

The company has been guided towards high single-digit revenue EPS growth in 2021 at CER.

Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Gentilly, France. It has more than 100,000 employees in 100 countries around the world with 81 manufacturing sites in 36 countries. Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, is headquartered in Swiftwater, PA.