NY Weighs A “Wall Street Tax”. Wall Street threatens to flee

On Wednesday, a trade group representing some of the world’s most powerful economic markets wrote a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo, stressing their opposition to the creation of any new tax on stock transactions in New York.

“While some see it as a tax on the securities industry itself, it’s actually a tax on working families saving for retirement and college, the pension funds that guarantee retirement. millions of people, as well as many individual investors, foundations and endowments, ”the group wrote. Imposing any form of stock tax, they noted, “could lead financial firms to move their back office operations and related jobs outside of New York.”

As Congress continues to debate the size and scope of a federal pandemic relief program, the state faces a $ 15 billion budget deficit and many tough choices. One of Cuomo’s budget proposals included higher income taxes for wealthy New Yorkers, an idea he had long rejected. New York City lost hundreds of thousands of jobs during the pandemic, and the economy could be years of a full recovery. In response, state lawmakers prepared a menu of new tax invoices targeting the rich, including a billionaire tax and a stock transfer tax.

New York has taxed stock transactions since 1905, charging a percentage of the value of the stock to the party initiating the transaction, for transactions that occur in the state, with a maximum of $ 350 per day. But in 1981, the state effectively stopped collecting the tax and returned all the money accumulated last year, which amounted to over $ 4 billion.

“The harsh truth is that New York needs the securities industry more than the securities industry needs New York. The city cannot afford a tax that pushes it out of town,” the NY Times editorial board wrote in 1983, when efforts to revive the tax were discussed.

A recent proposal in the State Senate, would lower the 100% discount on the current tax on share transfers to 60%. Another assembly proposal would eliminate the rebate entirely and increase the scope of the tax to include any party who works or lives in New York State.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn State Senator Julia Salazar again widened the net and introduced a “Wall Street tax”. The tax would capture 0.5% of the value of equity trades, 0.1% of bond trades and 0.005% of derivative trades. The proposal is similar to a federal tax launched by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Salazar’s legislation says it would raise between $ 12 billion and $ 29 billion per year. According to the state controller, the financial sector grossed over $ 26 billion in pre-tax profits for the first six months of 2020, more than all of 2019. The average salary of its 182,000 workers was over $ 400,000, and they accounted for 18% and 6% of all fundraising. state and city taxes.

Senator Salazar told Gothamist that the devastation caused by the pandemic has created a sense of urgency among her fellow lawmakers to propose and support legislation some may not have considered before.

“There’s more solidarity, honestly, and then maybe there’s a development of class consciousness,” Salazar said. “And then there was the reporting and recognition that there are businesses and individuals, billionaires in the state, whose profits increased over the past ten months. And I think people recognize the fundamental inequity and injustice in this regard. “



The arrow New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell to mark the historic reopening of the NYSE floor on May 26, 2020.

Courtney Crow / AP / Shutterstock



Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Institute at the Urban Institute & Brookings Institution, said a tax on state share transfers would not bar everyday investors and retirees, despite industry arguments financial.

“They tell you the shareholders are pension funds, workers and the little man. And that’s wrong. It’s like rich guys, overwhelmingly,” Rosenthal said. He stressed federal data showing that the richest 10 percent of households owned an average of $ 1.7 million in stocks, while households in the poorest 50 percent owned an average of $ 11,000.

Rosenthal said one of the main arguments in favor of a state share transfer tax, that it would effectively raise billions of dollars, could also work against it. Wall Street tax law would create a “residency test” to see if the exchange, or the broker, or the party itself resided in New York City. Most transactions on the New York Stock Exchange currently occurs on computer servers in New Jersey, and the stockbrokers themselves may find it more competitive to leave the state if they have to pass fees on to their customers. (When New Jersey threatened to tax NYSE servers in September, the market reacted by moving transactions to Chicago.)

“The question is, when you raise a lot of money, what are the distortions? And a distortion is simply the displacement of trade, and it absolutely needs to be addressed. And I’m skeptical that this can be solved by a tax at the level of. the state, ”Rosenthal told me.

This is the basis of the Citizens Budget Commission for opposing a relaunch of the transfer tax. “If the tax goes into effect as written, many trades would simply move to other states to avoid the tax,” the group wrote in the fall, adding that expanding the tax the way the Wall Street Tax proposal says “would put New York securities firms at a competitive disadvantage.”

“Faced with a TWO in New York State, companies are likely to relocate their business activities out of the state to offer a better price to their customers, by accepting jobs and related economic activities with them,” wrote the securities trading group in Cuomo. The world’s two largest markets, the NYSE and the NASDAQ, both signed the letter.

Monica Klein, spokesperson for Invest in our New York, the group that advocates higher taxes for wealthy New Yorkers, insisted that avoiding the Wall Street tax would be “no small feat.”

“Businesses and traders would have to relocate entirely to another state, or at least significantly relocate their business activities. These businesses depend on our highly developed labor markets, infrastructure and government regulations, and they would lose much more. that they wouldn’t win if they left the state, “Klein wrote in an email.

Governor Cuomo’s office is committed to reviewing any new legislation. The governor has not signaled support for new taxes, except for an increase in income taxes for the rich, and only when there is a shortage of federal aid, while the leaders of the legislature of the l ‘State said they wanted to do more.

In 1966, New York City Mayor John Lindsay called on the state legislature to increase the stock transfer tax to fund libraries, parks, hospitals, community colleges, and wrestling programs. against poverty. “The budget is big, but the city’s needs are great,” said Lindsay, as Kim Phillips-Fein recounts. Fear City.

In response, “The New York Stock Exchange threatened to leave town altogether if the stock transfer tax passed, relocating to Connecticut or maybe even California,” Phillips-Fein wrote. The NYSE president “blocked local newspapers with letters” and pleaded with New York Times editor AO Sulzberger. The tax hike finally passed and the NYSE stayed in New York.

“I think if the opponents of the proposal, namely the ultra-rich and the lobbyists in the financial sector, believed that this tax could simply be avoided, then they would not be so actively opposed to it,” said Salazar. “Because they don’t want to pay more taxes.”