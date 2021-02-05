Oprah Winfrey-backed vegan milk company Oatly reportedly considering IPO in May





Topline Oatly, a $ 2 billion Swedish maker of vegan foods and beverages, including oat-based alternative milk, could hold an initial public offering in the United States as early as May, Bloomberg reported on Friday. would make the second vegan company to make the list. shares on US stock exchanges BRAZIL – 08/03/2019: In this photo illustration, the Oatly logo is displayed on a smartphone. … [+] (Illustration photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA / LightRocket images via Getty Images

Highlights Oatly is looking to achieve a market valuation of around $ 10 billion in listing, Bloomberg reported Friday, The company, which processes oats into milk, ice cream and other dairy products, received around $ 200 million in financial support last summer from investment firm Blackstone Group and a group including the former CEO of Starbucks Howard Schultz, celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Natalie Portman. . First entering the U.S. market in 2017, Oatlys alternative milk has drawn an audience among some latte drinkers and the company has already signed a deal with Starbucks to place its milk in its Chinese stores, Bloomberg noted. Seeking Alpha noted that with the closure of many cafes and restaurants last year due to the pandemic, Oatly turned more to supply grocery stores, where demand was high. Oat sales generated from approximately $ 200 million in 2019, and is expected to double that figure in 2020, while becoming profitable this year, MergerMarket noted. Key context The first vegan food company to be listed on the U.S. stock exchanges, California-based Beyond Meat, has seen its shares climb more than 500% since its own IPO in May 2019. Another oat milk producer (and rival Oatly), U.S.-based Chobani LLC, also plans to go public this year, Bloomberg noted. The IPO market has been hot for unicorns (private companies with at least $ 1 billion in market capitalization) in recent months. AirBnB raised $ 3.5 billion when it debuted in December, while the food delivery app Doordash saw its shares climb 86% on its first trading day in December, giving it a market cap of $ 72 billion. Tangent Blackstones’ investment in Oatly has angered some activists since the private equity firm is led by Stephen Schwartzman, close ally and donor of Donald Trump. Blackstone has also been criticized by environmentalists for investing in Brazilian infrastructure projects deemed to increase deforestation. Further reading Food trends for 2020: this will be the biggest oat milk year yet (Forbes) Bjorn Oste, inventor of oat milk, on the road to number one (Forbes) Is 2019 the year of the oats? (Forbes)

