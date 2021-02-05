Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Listing on Nasdaq Toronto Stock Exchange: BC.U





Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. to begin trading on the Nasdaq on February 8, 2021 under the ticker symbol BSPE TORONTO, Feb 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) (OTCPK: BKCQ.F) (Bespoke or BCAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today hui that its Class A Restricted Voting Shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday, February 8, 2021 under the symbol BSPE. The Custom Warrants will continue to be traded over-the-counter on the Custom Class A US Shares and the Warrants will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under their current symbols. On February 4, 2021, BCAC announced a definitive agreement for a business combination with Vintage Wine Estates (VWE or the company), one of the fastest growing US wine producers with a direct-to-customer platform. industry leader. Upon closing, the combined company will be named Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Its common shares will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol VWE and on the TSX under the symbol VWE.U. The warrants remain listed on the TSX under VWE.WT.U. In the United States, warrants will either be listed on the Nasdaq or will continue to be traded OTC. About Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquiring company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of making, directly or indirectly, a qualifying acquisition. Bespoke is led by a seasoned team of managers, operators and investors who have played a critical role in helping to create and grow profitable public and private consumer staples businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, in order to create shareholder value. For more information, please visit https://www.bespokespac.com/. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose sole focus is to produce the best quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries in Napa, Sonoma, the Central California Coast, Oregon and the State. from Washington. Since its inception 20 years ago, the company has grown into one of America’s top 15 wine producers through organic and acquisitive growth, now selling over 2 million cases equivalent to nine liters per year. To achieve this growth, the company manages, creates, manages and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers through a balanced omnichannel strategy comprising direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive-brand agreements with national retailers. VWE is diversified across price points and varieties with over 50 brands ranging from $ 10 to $ 150 at retail, with the majority selling in the $ 12 to $ 20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/. Contacts: Investors Mark Harms

Bespoke Capital Partners LLC

[email protected]

+ 44-207-016-8050 or Chris Mandeville and Anna Kate Heller

ICR

[email protected] Media Alecia pulman

[email protected]

