Judge lifts 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants suing NYS

BUFFALO, NY A judge has ordered an immediate lifting of the 10 p.m. curfew at restaurants. Nearly 100 restaurants sued New York State and were back in court on Friday morning. The order will only affect the 94 restaurants that are part of the trial. Lawyer Corey Hogan represents these restaurateurs – who were seeking to lift the state-put 10 p.m. curfew in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Hogan filed a lawsuit for a temporary restraining order earlier this month and asked the state for evidence that the 10 p.m. shutdown is helping reduce the spread of the virus. “He (Governor Cuomo) thinks the CDC criteria say that after 10 a.m. people drink more, and as a result, there’s more viral spread. But that’s a hunch,” Hogan said on the month. latest. “We haven’t seen any evidence that this is true, and that’s what we ask, because if that evidence doesn’t exist, you’re doing significant damage to restaurateurs.” As expected, Hogan Willig’s lawyers say the judge is lifting the 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants with immediate effect. Can stay open until 4 a.m. Pending Erie County but state order withdrawn. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/S5NgpaAog9 – Ron Plants WGRZ (@RonWGRZ) February 5, 2021 Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP was co-counsel in this matter. Lawyer Paul Cambria said: We were able to convince the court that the state had no justification for choosing 10 p.m. as the magic number when restaurants cease to be safe. The social distancing and mask requirements work just as well at 9:59 p.m., 11:00 p.m., midnight, or 2:00 a.m. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has yet to respond to the decision. But, during his press briefing, he responded to a reporter’s question about leaving restaurants open later on Super Bowl Sunday, and Cuomo said he would not consider extending the cover. – bonfire for restaurants on Super Bowl Sunday. Restaurant lawyers will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon. Ron Plants of 2 On Your Side is covering this story and will have more on Channel 2 News First at 5 p.m.







