Argenx announces the closing of the global offer on the Brussels Stock Exchange: ARGX

Regulated information

February 5, 2021

Breda, Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people with severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced global offering of a total of 3,593,750 ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (ADS)), which includes the full exercise of the option of the underwriters to purchase 468,750 ordinary shares in the form of ADS. The gross proceeds of the aggregate supply amounted to approximately $ 1.15 billion (approximately $ 954.8 million).

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as co-bookkeepers for the offer.

The securities have been offered in the United States in accordance with an automatic pre-registration statement that has been previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary securities prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021 and a final securities prospectus supplement was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at the address www.sec.gov. Copies of the Final Prospectus Supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the United States Offer can be obtained free of charge from JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (866) 803-9204, or by e-mail at [email protected]; from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (866) 718-1649; from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus, or by email at [email protected] ; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (833 ) 297-2926.

In addition, argenx announces the listing and the start of trading of its 3,593,750 new ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to securities, nor any sale of securities in any jurisdiction of any such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted or to any person or entity to whom it is unlawful to make such offer, solicitation or sale. Reference is also made to the restrictions set out in the Important Information section below. This press release is not intended for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or in any state or jurisdiction in which it would be illegal or where registration or prior approval is required for this purpose.

About Argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people with severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. In partnership with leading university researchers as part of its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunological breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based drugs. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in several serious autoimmune diseases and cusatuzumab in hematologic cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx is also advancing several early stage investigational drugs within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States and Japan.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk

[email protected]

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco

[email protected]

Joke Comijn (EU)

[email protected]

Important information

The preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the US offer does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financile Markten) or the Belgian Services and financial markets (Autoriteit Financile Diensten en Markten) or any other European supervisory authority.

No public offering will be made and no action has been taken that would permit, or seek to permit, a public offering in any country or jurisdiction, other than the United States, where such action is necessary, including in the ‘European Economic Area. . In the European Economic Area, the offer to which this press release relates will only be available and will be undertaken with qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

European Economic Area:

No action has been or will be taken to offer the Common Shares to a retail investor based in the European Economic Area as part of the Global Offer. For the purposes of this paragraph:

a. Expression retailinvestormeans a person who is one (or more) of:

I. a retail customer within the meaning of Article 4 (1) (11) of Directive 2014/65 / EU (as amended, MiFID II); or ii. a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97 / EU, as amended, when this customer could not be considered a professional customer within the meaning of Article 4, paragraph 1, point 10) of MiFID II; or iii. is not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; and

b. expression offer means any communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the conditions of the offer and the securities to be offered to enable an investor to decide to buy or subscribe to these securities.

In addition, in the United Kingdom, the transaction to which this press release relates will only be available and will be undertaken with persons who are qualified investors (as defined in the Prospectus Regulation as it is part of national law in the United Kingdom under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the UK Prospectus Regulation) (i) who have professional experience in investment matters falling under Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Order), and / or (ii) which are high net worth companies (or persons to whom they can be legally disclosed) falling under Article 49 (2) (a ) to (d) of the Order (all of these persons being referred to together as relevant persons). The titles referred to herein are only available, and any invitation, offer or subscription agreement, d ‘purchase or aut The acquisition of such securities will only be committed with the persons concerned. Anyone who is not a data subject should not act or trust this communication or any of its contents.

This press release is not a prospectus approved by the Financial Services Authority or any other regulatory authority in the United Kingdom within the meaning of Section 85 of the Ordinance.