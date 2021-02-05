Citadel Securities gets almost as much trading volume as Nasdaq Quartz

In the US stock market, many of the most important places to match buyers and sellers are now large trading companies. Taken together, two of Citadel and Virtu Financial’s most powerful stocks represent more of the overall stock market than the New York Stock Exchange.

Trading companies and exchanges are obviously different types of businesses, but the comparison shows how retail brokerage has influenced the structure of the US market in recent years. Apps like Robinhood and Schwab typically send their retail orders to companies like Citadel Securities, Virtu, or G1 Execution to execute trades. Companies, in turn, match buyers and sellers internally rather than on a traditional exchange like NYSE or Nasdaq. And buying and retailing is booming: for the largest online brokers, the number of jobs have tripled since 2019, according to Goldman Sachs.

While retail investment is booming, this has led to a off-exchange trading, which now represents about 47% or more of the US stock market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. In 2019, over-the-counter trading was around 40% and can now represent more than half of the market on certain days. (Not all over-the-counter transactions are between retail investors and market makers, a large part also consists of dark pools.)

The flow of retail stock and option orders to trading companies like Citadel Securities reflects how many brokerage firms make money, known as the payment for order flow. . Nowadays, instead of charging upfront commissions, companies like Robinhood and Schwab generate income by selling these transactions to market makers which are a bit like the currency exchange kiosk in an airport: market makers profit from the spread. between the offer. and the offer on a given security. Everyone from mutual funds to high frequency trading companies wants to trade with armchair investors because orders are considered relatively harmless and uninformed.

As the internal share of market makers in the overall market grows, one question is whether this could distort the public prices posted by the exchanges that almost everyone relies on.

As Quartz has written before, the answer to this question usually depends on who you ask. Exchanges that are jealous of these retail trade flows are likely to say that over-the-counter trading has gone too far and damaged a public good of transparent stock markets. Others may suggest that the markets are far from breaking point, and in the meantime, retail traders are the big winners in the shift to checkout order flow.

Paying order flow has been around for decades, but it has come under intense scrutiny after retail traders apparently banded together to jack up the price of GameStop shares last week, costing billions of dollars. to hedge funds that bet the other way. While order flow payments had little or nothing to do with the GameStop saga, the episode raised concerns about whether retail traders are getting a fair shake after brokerage houses cut back. their transactions on GameStop and other titles.

On the one hand, market structure analysts claim that everyday investors get a better deal on their trades than they ever get. Brokers charge all market makers at the same rate, which is intended to reduce conflicts of interest. Market makers, on the other hand, are required to give retail users the best price available, and they say they often give retail traders an even better deal than that, known as price improvement. .

Citadel Securities claims it provided a $ 1.5 billion price improvement on retail stock orders in 2020. Virtu CEO Doug Cifu told analysts in November that the company provided more than $ 900 million. in price improvement dollars to retailers that year.

What people miss, due to the fascination with payment for the flow of orders, is the exceptional amount of workmanship, quality and price improvement, Cifu said in the analysts call. out of the best national offer and the best offer. So you have literally millions of people who are retail investors who pay no commission to access the US stock markets and who get better prices than any institutional investor.

Critics say these order flow payments present a conflict of interest, making brokerage firms more aligned with market makers than with retail investors. It can also be more difficult for everyday traders to determine which brokers offer the best deal. A fixed commission is simpler and more transparent than having to compare the differences between the offers and the offers.

These issues will likely be a priority for Gary Gensler, US President Joe Bidens chooses to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, if he gets congressional approval. In November, Virtus Cifu suggested he did not care at all about scrutinizing officials’ order flow payments in Washington. Once they realize that ordinary people can get better prices for stocks than large institutional investors, regulators will back them, he said.

They’ll look at that and say, MyGod. What a system it is, ”Cifu said on the analyst’s call. I have no problem there being some type of regulation. I have spoken at length to the SEC about this. They understand that and they also applaud the environment.