Exco Technologies Limited announces normal course issuer bid Toronto Stock Exchange: XTC





TORONTO, February 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Exco Limited technologies (TSX: XTC) (“Exco” or the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved the Company’s normal course issuer bid (“OPCN “). Pursuant to the public tender offer, Exco has the right to purchase for cancellation, from February 18, 2021 to February 17, 2022, a maximum of 1,960,000 ordinary shares, representing 9.5% of the 20,575,656 shares comprising the public float of Exco as of February 3, 2021. As of February 5, 2021, Exco had 39,268,997 common shares issued and outstanding. All shares purchased by Exco under the public tender offer will be effected through the facilities of the TSX as well as on other Canadian trading systems, at prevailing market rates and all common shares purchased. by the company will be canceled. The actual number of shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by Exco. All purchases made by Exco pursuant to the tender offer will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX. In the most recent six months, the average daily trading volume of Exco’s common shares on the TSX was 37,714 shares. Accordingly, under the policies of the TSX, Exco will have the right to redeem under its NCIB, on a single trading day, a maximum of 9,428 Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. In addition, Exco will be permitted to make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as that term is defined in the TSX Company Handbook) of shares that are not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of Exco, in accordance with TSX policies. Exco will finance the purchases using available cash and / or bank facilities. Following a previous notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid, the Company has applied for and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares for the period from February 18, 2020 to February 17, 2021, the Company purchased 625,366 common shares on the open market on February 5, 2021 at a weighted average purchase price of $ 6.78 per common share. Exco’s board of directors believes that the underlying value of the company may not be reflected in the market price of its common shares from time to time and that, at the appropriate time, the repurchase of its shares by the through OPRCN may represent a good use of Exco’s financial resources as such, such action may protect and enhance shareholder value when opportunities or volatility arise. Thus, the Board has determined that the OCNI is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. Exco Technologies Limited is a global provider of innovative technologies serving the die-casting, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic sites in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,800 people and serve a diverse and broad customer base. Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President and CEO Phone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos