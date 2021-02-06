Miami mayor digs Elon Musks tunnel lot to ease traffic

MIAMI Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke to Elon Musk on Friday about the interest of tech billionaires in digging road tunnels in Miami to ease traffic congestion in the greater Florida metropolitan area.

Boring Co., owned by Musk, has built other underground highways for electric cars in the Los Angeles and Las Vegas area. Suarez said he can’t wait to visit the Las Vegas construction site.

I think we have a unique opportunity to create a signature project, not just for Miami, but for the world, Suarez said in a video posted to his Twitter account, pitching this as a transportation solution for the region.

Musk estimated that the project could cost around $ 30 million and last around six months, Suarez said. The mayor said he would speak to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava about the project.

Musk previously said he spoke with DeSantis about the idea but did not share details.

Musk, who co-founded and runs Tesla and private rocket company SpaceX, wanted to build an express tunnel transit system where autonomous electric vehicles would drag people into high traffic areas.

In December, the Las Vegas City Council approved a metro system to transport people in Tesla vehicles through miles of tunnels connecting the Las Vegas Strip, downtown, stadium, airport and other destinations.

Proposals by billionaire entrepreneurs to build tunnels in other cities have come under fire and have either been dropped or not yet approved. Some experts have questioned whether such tunnels in South Florida might even be feasible or profitable given the area’s high water table and porous limestone rock.

As part of a campaign to attract more tech investors to Miami, Suarez initially invited Musk to the city via Twitter after the businessman published an article about producing battery cells as the sustainable energy solution. But Musk responded with the tunnel pitch.

Cars and trucks stuck in traffic generate megatons of poisonous gases and particles, but @boringcompany’s road tunnels under Miami would solve the traffic and be an example to the world, he said on Twitter. If the governor and the mayor wish, we will.

Suarez said he and Musk spent some time talking about the billion dollar tunnel built in the city to connect the Port of Miami to nearby freeways and the billionaire told him there were more solutions. profitable.

It was not yet clear how potential Miami projects would be funded.