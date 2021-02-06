Pair of IPOs brighten week as London stocks underperform

Compared to the rest of Europe and Wall Street, the past week of trading for London is nothing serious, but there was Moonpig.

The FTSE 100 index,



flattened on Friday, set for a 1.3% weekly gain that puts it behind a robust week elsewhere. The Stoxx Europe 600



should gain 3.6% and the S&P 500



almost 5%. The session had little news on the benefits to offer outside of a successful result package from Beazley



whose shares jumped 12% after the reinsurer fell to a loss, but said 2021 was improving.

What London markets have had this week are new listings, including a strong start on Tuesday from online greeting and gift card retailer Moonpig



Stocks climbed 29% within minutes of starting trading. This is an example of investors looking for companies that have successfully thrived amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment manager in infrastructure and private equity Foresight



started conditional trading at the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. Unconditional trades are scheduled to start February 9. These shares rose 0.2% on Friday.

Moonpig shares rose another 0.2% on Friday. From a start at 350 pence, Moonpig was trading at 428 pence, which, if it holds up, represents a 22% gain for the week.

I think the fact that they traded at a premium over their listing price indicates that there is definitely a demand for some shiny new stuff, but I still can’t escape the feeling that there might be have a bit of foam these early days, said MichaelHewson, market manager. analyst at CMC Markets.

The initial public offering is the second highest UK listing to date this year, after Dr. Martens



debuted on the London Stock Exchange last week. The cult British boot and shoe maker saw its shares jump 22% in its first session. Shares of the company have gained 5% since the start of the week.

However, newly listed companies still hold onto their earnings, said Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, in comments emailed to MarketWatch.

Moonpig and Dr. Martens have been very warmly received by investors: Moonpig is up about a fifth from its IPO price of 350 pence and Dr. Martens is trading over 25% above its bid price of 370 pence. Foresight Group has also made good progress against its listing price of 420 pence, Mold said.

Right now, money is cheap, the markets are liquid, and investors are looking for returns above cash and protecting wealth from inflation. All of this is fertile ground for new floats, he said.

But he added that investors should take a close look at any new business they plan to invest in and make sure it matches their own criteria such as target returns, time horizon and risk appetite. .

Any investor should approach an IPO the same way they would look for stocks in an already open company, assessing their business model, competitive position, financial performance, financial strength, and keen sense of advice. ‘administration. The financial decision then is whether the stock has a fair valuation or not, and offers the right balance of downside protection and upside potential, he said.